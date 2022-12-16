Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens Was Originally Scheduled For Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was originally supposed to appear at last night’s double WWE Smackdown taping in Chicago, but was unable to. Owens couldn’t make the trip due to a “nightmare travel situation.” This resulted in him bein written out of both episodes, with ‘major’ production and writing changes made.
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Trevor Murdoch vs. Jax Dane in Champions Series Semifinals
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr will air tonight on FITE TV, with the continuation of the Champions Series. The new episode starts at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Jax Dane. * Champions Series Semifinal Match:...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks, Jade Cargill Set for Action
– AEW has announced an 11-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. A new episode debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for AEW Dark:. * Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno. * Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie.
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Various News: AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, Don Callis Hypes AEW in Winnipeg, Renee Paquette Chats With Rocky Romero,
– AEW released the following clips for last night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. – The Invisible Hand Don Callis posted the following tweet:. – Today’s new edition of The Sessions features Renee Paquette chatting with NJPW’s Rocky Romero:. Is Rocky Romero a one-man forbidden door? He...
WWE Live Holiday Tour Lineups For Next Week Announced
WWE announced the following Live Holiday tour events starting December 26:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *Ladder Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. *Appearances by Bray...
Jeff Jarrett on Still Generating Heel Heat for AEW Dark Match
– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, AEW talent Jeff Jarrett discussed getting back in the ring and still getting heat from the fans. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Them F You chants, they were music to my ears. I shouldn’t say that too loud, because...
AEW Rampage Rating Jumps, Audience Slightly Up
Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage saw its rating hit a nine-week high, while the audience was slightly up from the previous week. Last week’s show scored in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 464,000 viewers, up 36.4% and 1.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 457,000 viewers.
Maven Thinks It’s ‘A Matter of Time’ Before Shazza McKenzie Lands a Big Contract
– During a recent interview with The Monte & Pharaoh Show, former WWE talent Maven had high praise for wrestler Shazza McKenzie and thinks it’s just “a matter of time” before he lands a big contract in WWE, AEW, or Impact Wrestling. He stated the following (via Fightful):
Road Dogg Praises AJ Styles, Says He’s A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
In the latest episode of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Road Dogg praised the work of AJ Styles and then made a bold claim that Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart. It remains to be seen if those goes as well as the last time he namedropped The Hitman. He previously took some heat online for saying that Hart wasn’t that great. He also ranked Styles above Kenny Omega.
Marc Mero Recalls the Brawl For All, Bart Gunn vs. Butterbean at WrestleMania 15
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WCW and WWE SUperstar Marc Mero discussed the infamous Brawl for All tournament in WWE that took place way back in 1998. Mero lost his first match in the tournament against Steve Blackman on Raw in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):
WWE News: Xavier Woods Still Wants a Match Against RECKONING, Raw Video Highlights
– With Rhea Ripley facing and beating Akira Tozawa in an intergender match last night on WWE Raw, Xavier Woods is now renewing his campaign to face THE RECKONING in WWE. He posted the following tweet, writing, “Hold on. Wait. So do I finally get to finish out the series against #Retribution?!?!? DO I FINALLY GET TO FACE RECKONING?!?”
Classic WWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock
WWE has added several episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling to Peacock, marking their first time on streaming. PWInsider reports that the following episodes have been added to the service, described on Peacock as seen below:. January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match.
Saraya Wants To See A New AEW Women’s Championship Title
Speaking during a recent appearance on Pro Wrestling Bits, AEW’s Saraya shared her hopes for the advancement of women in AEW (per Wrestling Inc). She mentioned the glut of female talent available for the promotion and what she would like to see for them in the future. You can read a highlight from Saray and watch the full interview below.
Matches Announced For Christmas Eve Episode of NJPW Strong
NJPW Strong airs on Saturday night, and the matches for the Christmas Eve episode have been announced. NJPW announced the following bouts for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. * Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. *...
