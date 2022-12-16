Read full article on original website
Next Up, The 2026 World Cup In North Texas
The last match of the 2022 World Cup did not disappoint hundreds of fans gathered in Legacy Hall in Plano this weekend to watch the final. The month-long championship ended with one of the most thrilling games in the cup’s history. France and Argentina outdid each other for more...
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
Boingo Wireless To Establish Headquarters in Frisco
A global provider of wireless solutions will soon bring 247 new jobs and the possibility of generating approximately $1.48 million in capital investment to Frisco. “Expanding our presence in Texas is a strategic move for Boingo,” said Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley in a press release. Boingo Wireless is...
dallasexpress.com
DeSoto Wins 6A Division II Championship
DeSoto won its second state championship in program history, defeating Austin Vandegrift 42-17 in the 6A Division II title game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. DeSoto had 346 yards of offense in the first half, taking a 21-10 lead into the locker room. The lead might have been wider if not for two lost fumbles by DeSoto (14-2) inside the Vandegrift (14-2) 10-yard line—one in the first quarter and one in the second quarter.
thecutoffnews.com
Four high school teammates getting the band back together at MU
When Damien Butler helped start the North Texas Express Youth Football Club in 2008, one of his main goals was to develop young football players in the Frisco, Texas, area. Little did he know then that the youth team would be the birthplace of a budding relationship that would stand the test of time.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs
Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Prepare Ahead of Arctic Air
It's the holiday season, which means people are running around getting ready to celebrate with family and travel, but there's another item to add to the to-do list. State and local officials are telling people to winterize their homes as bitter cold air makes its way to North Texas. "We're...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
disruptmagazine.com
Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives
Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Tries a New Way of Providing Affordable Housing
This week, the city's Housing Finance Corp. bought The Briscoe, a North Dallas luxury property with 322 market-rate units. Now, half of those will be reserved for people making 80% or less of the area median income. The deal marks a first for the city in its attempts to provide residents with affordable housing.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: How to prepare for the arctic blast coming this week
DALLAS - Paramedics and mechanics are some of the first responders getting ready for this winter weather working towards North Texas. The weather is coming when many will be traveling for Christmas. Trouble in a car or SUV can leave you stranded in sub-freezing temperatures. Experts say it’s important to...
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
Review: American Airlines Admirals Club Dallas (DFW – Terminal D)
The American Airlines Admirals Club in Dallas – Fort Worth (DFW) Terminal D is worth a stop for the guacamole alone…but otherwise just another crowded domestic AA lounge. American Airlines Admirals Club DFW Terminal D Review. My flight was about a week before the nearby Flagship Lounge reopened,...
DFW Weather: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas by the end of the week. Now is the time to get prepared!
DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! Thanks to an arctic front headed North Texas' way, it's going to be downright cold in our region this week. Here's what we know about what's headed our way. Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be mostly cloudy, dry and chilly. En español: Clima...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast
Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
Chicken N Pickle To Expand Its Pickleball Restaurant Into Allen, Texas
Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle has announced that it will be opening up a new location in Allen, Texas next year, according to The Dallas Morning News. Chicken N Pickle is an indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that offers pickleball — a popular activity that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — as well as numerous yard games, such as cornhole and shuffleboard.
Walmart Now Delivers Groceries Via Drones At 11 Stores Around Dallas-Fort Worth
Walmart customers in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson, can now receive their grocery delivery by drone. According to Culture Map, this marks the start of Walmart’s partnership with DroneUp, with plans to expand their drone delivery offerings to 4 million additional households across six states. By the end of the year, Walmart plans to expand these deliveries across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide.
