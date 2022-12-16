Read full article on original website
UNK students give back to Kearney children for the holidays
KEARNEY – When Dr. Jeanne Stolzer proposed the Difference Maker project to students in her Child and Adolescent Development class, they quickly decided how they would make a difference this holiday season. The University of Nebraska at Kearney students wanted to help kids in the community have a great...
Kearney's Christmas Bus spreads holiday cheer
KEARNEY – For Jeff Smith, Christmas is more than a date on the calendar. To the 11½-year R.Y.D.E. bus driver veteran, Christmas is an opportunity to share his love for the holiday by decorating his big white bus. “Out to the world he goes, spreading holiday cheer to...
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th Recruit Class
LINCOLN – Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in Friday and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State...
Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes
Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (16) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago
During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney man to serve 10 years in prison for shooting gun near man's head
KEARNEY – A Kearney man will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County. Judge John Marsh gave Orcutt one day credit for time already served, and he was also ordered to pay $687.10 in restitution. Orcutt will serve his sentences at the same time.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday
KEARNEY — Wind chill of minus 47 degrees. That’s what the National Weather Service said is possible later this week when frigid cold air descends from Russia and Canada to Nebraska. “You could start getting hypothermia and frostbite within 10 minutes,” said Darrin Lewis, emergency manager for Buffalo...
No. 2 Loper wrestlers dominate Augustana, York
KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team dominated a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon, sweeping eighth-ranked Augustana, 31-14, and York University, 50-3. The veterans from last year’s national championship team did their part in forging the victory over Augustana. Nick James, Austin Eldredge, Billy Higgins, Hayden Prince and Lee Herrington scored 19 of the Lopers’ 31 points.
UNK's Drew Thatcher joins Army coaching staff
WEST POINT, N.Y. — University of Nebraska at Kearney offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Thatcher has been named a co-offensive coordinator at Army. Thatcher will join Army tight ends coach Matt Drinkall as co-offensive coordinators. Thatcher will call the plays. Thatcher’s offense rushed for a UNK record of 4,116 yards...
UNK women never trail in win over Central Oklahoma
KEARNEY — Shiloh McCool couldn’t miss. Klaire Kirsch knocked down some threes. And the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense suffocated any hopes Central Oklahoma had of pulling off an upset Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. Never trailing and leading by as many as...
Pleasanton boys dominate in first round of holiday tournament
PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs asserted their dominance early, building a 27-3 lead in the first quarter, and went on to beat Anselmo-Merna 63-17 Monday night in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. “I thought their kids played hard and thought we played hard,” Bulldogs’ coach Bill...
Shelton topples GICC at Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic
HASTINGS— Shelton pulled off its best performance of the season by getting its biggest win, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 62-52. The Bulldogs are two classes below the Crusaders, and their six-foot eight-inch center Bowdie Fox towered over any player on the court for Shelton. Also going against Shelton...
Monday's Hub Territory Highlights
Axtell used a big second quarter to pull away from Kenesaw for a 37-24 victory. Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 20 points and Emily Danburg contributed 10. Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar netted 22 points and Kennedy Hurt kept pace with 20 points to lead the Bluejays to a 63-45 win over Cambridge in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. Cambridge had three players in double figures led by Erin Johnson with 14 points.
