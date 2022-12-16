Bulls vs. Knicks preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The two teams met on Wednesday in Chicago, where the Knicks outlasted the Bulls in overtime, 128-120.

DeMar DeRozan hit a fast break layup with just 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls force overtime. But in the extra period, the Bulls went ice cold, getting outscored 11-3 in overtime to seal their fate in the loss.

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 16 Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

8:00 p.m. EDT Location: United Center Chicago, IL

United Center Chicago, IL Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic contusion) is questionable. Lonzo Ball (left knee) is out.

Knicks: Obi Toppin (right fibula) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Alex Caruso

Guard – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Forward – Patrick Williams

Center – Nikola Vucevic

New York Knicks

Guard – Jalen Brunson

Guard – Quentin Grimes

Forward – RJ Barrett

Forward – Julius Randle

Center – Mitchell Robinson

