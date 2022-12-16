DA: Sacramento County man convicted in deadly 2020 stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend after a fight in 2020 was convicted of second-degree murder, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office said Jerry Lokey, his sister and the victim moved into a home together in 2019. Things reportedly became hostile between Lokey and the victim over the course of a year.

Then, an argument on Dec. 20, 2020, led to Lokey grabbing a knife and telling the victim to leave or “he would ‘poke’ him,” the DA’s office said. Jerome Wobbe, the victim, left the home.

However, Lokey later had a friend go to the home, and a fight between the friend and Wobbe happened. According to the DA, Lokey stabbed Wobbe after the fight was over.

Deputies responded to the scene on Long Branch Drive, near Roseville Road around 7:20 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in their 2020 press release. Wobbe was found with a wound to his upper body and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Lokey will be sentenced on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. He faces a maximum sentence of 16 years to life in prison, the DA’s office said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.