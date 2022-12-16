WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Several relatives of the victims are at the Pike County Courthouse for their chance to address Wagner IV in court at 10 a.m. They also will read victim impact statements to Judge Randy Deering.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO