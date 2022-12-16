Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Life in prison: George Wagner IV sentenced for Pike County murders
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will serve life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the eight aggravated murder charges he was convicted of for the 2016 Pike County massacre. The eight life sentences will run consecutively. Judge Randy Deering also sentenced him to 121 years in...
Fox 19
WATCH: Sentencing day for George Wagner IV in Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Several relatives of the victims are at the Pike County Courthouse for their chance to address Wagner IV in court at 10 a.m. They also will read victim impact statements to Judge Randy Deering.
'I hope you burn in hell': Rhoden family members speak before George Wagner IV sentencing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members of the eight victims who were killed in Pike County six years ago spoke before George Wagner IV received a multiple life sentences on Monday. “I hope you burn in hell, George,” said Chelsea Robinson, Frankie Rhoden’s former girlfriend and mother of their son, Brantly.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – George Wagner Sentenced to Prison for Eight Murders
PIKE – George Wagner stood trial over the April 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in a mafia-style murder. Wagner IV faces 22 counts including eight counts of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications, aggravated burglary, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and forgery. Wagner’s brother,...
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, Ohio — (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George...
The Ohio Man Who Was Found Guilty Of Murder In The Pike County Massacre Has Been Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole
Last month, a jury found him guilty on 22 counts, including eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges.
WSYX ABC6
Severe penalties, emotional victim statements expected at Wagner sentencing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – George Wagner IV’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for early Monday morning, five and a half weeks after a jury of nine women and three men took less than eight hours to find him guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the 2016 Pike County massacre.
Fox 19
George Wagner IV sentencing for Pike County massacre. Pike County massacre: Sentencing day for George Wagner IV. Pike County massacre: Sentencing day for George Wagner IV.
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
WLWT 5
'I still wait for her to come through that door': Mother of murder victim gives powerful statement at Wagner sentencing
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Andrea Shoemaker, Hannah Gilley's mother, gave a passionate, emotional victim impact statement Monday morning ahead of George Wagner IV's sentencing. "My grandson was made an orphan in one night," Shoemaker said. "He mourns for his dad so bad. And that's something he'll have to do for the rest of his life."
Ironton Tribune
Man sentenced to decades in prison for rape
Stewart had been found guilty of raping a 13-year child. A South Point man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for raping a child under 13. On Nov. 30, James Stewart, 35, of South Point, was found guilty of three counts of rape after a two-day jury trial in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
One dead after shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Sheriff says after arriving to the scene, deputies and emergency service workers found a woman laying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Brown County’s battle against methamphetamine
The effects of drug addiction on a community are far-reaching. Not only are local courts and law enforcement agencies faced with the difficult
WSAZ
U.S. 52 reopens after crash involving box truck
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County deputies say that the westbound lanes of U.S. 52 are open, but traffic is heavily congested. Deputies encourage drivers to seek an alternate route. Investigators say that the crash involved a box truck and a car. They say one person was transported to...
Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
