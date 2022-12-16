ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 8

Related
Fox 19

Life in prison: George Wagner IV sentenced for Pike County murders

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will serve life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the eight aggravated murder charges he was convicted of for the 2016 Pike County massacre. The eight life sentences will run consecutively. Judge Randy Deering also sentenced him to 121 years in...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Sentencing day for George Wagner IV in Pike County massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Several relatives of the victims are at the Pike County Courthouse for their chance to address Wagner IV in court at 10 a.m. They also will read victim impact statements to Judge Randy Deering.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike County – George Wagner Sentenced to Prison for Eight Murders

PIKE – George Wagner stood trial over the April 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in a mafia-style murder. Wagner IV faces 22 counts including eight counts of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications, aggravated burglary, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and forgery. Wagner’s brother,...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

19 For a Cure: The importance of wellness exams for women

George Wagner IV sentencing for Pike County massacre. Pike County massacre: Sentencing day for George Wagner IV. Pike County massacre: Sentencing day for George Wagner IV. Ready to expand your family? Adopt a pet from Save the Animal Foundation. Updated: 23 hours ago. Ready to expand your family? Adopt a...
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Man sentenced to decades in prison for rape

Stewart had been found guilty of raping a 13-year child. A South Point man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for raping a child under 13. On Nov. 30, James Stewart, 35, of South Point, was found guilty of three counts of rape after a two-day jury trial in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard.
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog

Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Incident leads to lockdown at middle school

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

U.S. 52 reopens after crash involving box truck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County deputies say that the westbound lanes of U.S. 52 are open, but traffic is heavily congested. Deputies encourage drivers to seek an alternate route. Investigators say that the crash involved a box truck and a car. They say one person was transported to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy