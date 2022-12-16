The Indianapolis Colts successfully kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the game against the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 15 matchup. Then the Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown on the Vikings’ first possession. When Minnesota got the ball back, they fumbled two plays later, and Colts took advantage of the field position for another touchdown. The Vikings then turned the ball over in four plays, and the Colts took advantage with a field goal. The Vikings turned it over again in four plays, and the Colts kicked another field goal.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO