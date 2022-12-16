Read full article on original website
The Commanders got robbed by the refs twice on final drive vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants played a pivotal game with major playoff implications on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. The NFC East rivals are each looking up at the Eagles and Cowboys in the division, but if the season ended today, both the Giants and Commanders would qualify for the playoffs. The margins for one of those teams was going to get much slimmer after a loss, and a controversial ending has Washington feeling like the referees took a win right out of their hands.
The Titans’ alley-oop interception is the best NFL pick this year
When coaches practice getting interceptions and turnovers, they always preach running to the ball. All 11 guys should be in full sprint to the ball, just in case something happens. Well, we’ve seen what happens when players run to the ball in Los Angeles. Titans DBs Roger McCreary and...
How the Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history vs. Colts
The Indianapolis Colts successfully kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the game against the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 15 matchup. Then the Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown on the Vikings’ first possession. When Minnesota got the ball back, they fumbled two plays later, and Colts took advantage of the field position for another touchdown. The Vikings then turned the ball over in four plays, and the Colts took advantage with a field goal. The Vikings turned it over again in four plays, and the Colts kicked another field goal.
Saturday’s NFL games are going to be ridiculously cold all over the country
Allow me to remind you of an ancient proverb. One that is relevant for the turbulent times that we’re in:. It’s that time again, that time of the year where football is being played in extremely frigid weather and the vibes will be extremely high on TV. Week 16 is coming up, and the weather outside surely is frightful. Games are going to be played in the coldest weather imaginable, and it probably will snow as well.
The Patriots’ game-ending lateral disaster, explained with All-22 film and vibes
Never in my 22 years of life did I ever think I would say this:. The New England Patriots are a bad situational football team. The Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of the most improbable plays I’ve ever seen, a pass thrown directly to Chandler Jones by Jakobi Meyers, and a Mac Jones tackle “attempt” that will go down in the annals of time.
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
A Chiefs superfan robbed a bank dressed in the KC Wolf costume he wears to games
Anonymity is a core skill for anyone planning a bank robbery, but a Kansas City Chiefs superfan over the weekend forgot this most basic rule. “@ChiefsAHolic,” as he’s known by his Twitter moniker, is a staple at Arrowhead Stadium and at Chiefs road games, always wearing his signature KC Wolf costume. This weekend he used the same costume to rob a bank.
How Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars back
With under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday, Trevor Lawrence dropped into the pocket on a 2nd and 10 play. The second-year quarterback looked in the direction of Christian Kirk, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offseason acquisition at the wide receiver position, on a four verticals concept. Dallas Cowboys...
The Cowboys are running out of steam at the worst time
It was a bad week for teams convincing us of their resumes as we hurtle towards the playoffs. In Minnesota the Vikings are expecting an award for mounting the biggest comeback in NFL history against the worst coach in league has ever seen, and the Chiefs are wanting us to ignore that it took overtime to beat the sad-ass Texans — but what Dallas did manages to trump them both, because they lost.
NFL playoff, seeding, and elimination scenarios for Week 16
Thanks to an incredible Week 15 that featured the biggest comeback in NFL history, a walk-off Pick-Six in overtime, and whatever that was in Las Vegas, chaos is certainly a possibility as the NFL playoffs loom. James Dator walked us through all the potential madness that could ensue over the next few weeks, thanks to what happened over the past weekend.
The NBA lacks the will to solve its load management problem
Masai Ujiri had a bold summer ahead of the 2018-19 season. The Toronto Raptors’ GM relieved the reigning Coach of the Year Dwane Casey of his duties and replaced him with Nick Nurse, the head coach of the team’s G League affiliate. It was an outside-the-box move for a team that had loads of regular-season success but couldn’t get over the hump.
Patrick Mahomes continues to show us that both the impossible, and the mundane, matter
There are a few critical rules of quarterback play. However, perhaps the most basic is this: “Never throw late across your body and/or over the middle.” This is perhaps the classic blunder, one I was guilty of breaking far too many times over the course of my own failed career. A career that I have often described as one that left me as the worst quarterback in all of college football for a period of time.
The Lions keep their playoff dreams alive, thanks to tight end Brock Wright
Sunday’s game against the New York Jets was almost an elimination game for the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered play on Sunday having won five of their last six games, which pulled them to 6-7 on the season, and back into the chase for a playoff spot. Their playoff odds before kickoff, according to 538.com, were listed at 20%.
This vomiting camel mascot is pure nightmare fuel
You see a lot of things during college football bowl season. For example, you might see french fries being dumped on the winning coach of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. You might see the winning coach of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bow celebrate with Frosted Flakes. You could see a coach soaked with mayo after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (but not by our dear friend James Dator).
