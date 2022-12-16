Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss will sign Wednesday
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been spectacular in his recruiting. Over the last few years he has brought in a number of the country’s top wide receivers including the country’s No. 1 class of 2020 wide receiver in Julian Fleming and the No. 1 class of 2021 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka.
BREAKING: Derrik Allen Joining Brother, Transferring to UNC
North Carolina bolstered its defensive back room with the commitment of former Georgia Tech safety Derrik Allen on Monday. The 6-2, 212-pound safety is the older brother of current Tar Heel cornerback Marcus Allen and was in Chapel Hill this week for an official visit. "It really is like a...
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has found a new home. Anderson announced Sunday he is transferring to LSU after entering the transfer portal Dec. 12. Anderson was once committed to the Tigers before flipping to and signing with the UA. He is the second Crimson Tide player to transfer within the SEC (Tanner Bowles, Kentucky).
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Jahmyr Gibbs 'was always gonna play' in Crimson Tide's bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The college football landscape experienced a seismic shock when it was announced both Will Anderson and Bryce Young would play in Alabama’s bowl game. That was huge news, given the Crimson Tide stars are considered two of the best overall draft prospects for the 2023 class. But Alabama has other elite draft hopefuls that will also play in the Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State, including junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Mock Draft: Cowboys Select Jalin Hyatt No. 28 Overall
Brady Quinn joins Jaclyn DeAugustino to discuss the Cowboys selecting Jalin Hyatt No. 28 overall in Ryan's mock draft.
Annoucement details for five-star OT Kadyn Proctor
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor tells 247Sports he’ll be signing with the school of his choice at 8:45 AM on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Proctor is currently committed to Iowa but is also considering Alabama and Oregon down the stretch. “Just excited,” Proctor...
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
247Sports
USC RB Austin Jones uncertain if he will return for 2023 season
USC fourth-year junior running back Austin Jones said he is undecided if he will return to the Trojan program next season. “Not really sure yet,” Jones said. “Kind of trying to just weigh my options and just see kind of how it goes throughout.”. Jones transferred to USC...
Signing Day 2022: Top 12 uncommitted recruits, where they're leaning
Signing Day 2022 commences Wednesday with the start of the early signing period, college football's most important week of the recruiting calendar. Recent additions to the transfer portal and last-minute visits have kept coaching staffs busy as programs race to the finish line in the talent acquisition phase of the season. There are three five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports, who are still uncommitted.
247Sports
Auburn gets former Vandy pass rusher Elijah McAllister out of the portal
Auburn has some help on the way at a major position of need. Elijah McAllister, a sixth-year senior transfer from Vanderbilt, has committed to Auburn. His commitment comes on the heels of his official visit to the Plains and not long after Auburn's staff offered him. "Coach (Hugh) Freeze has...
Transfer OL Keiondre Jones commits to FSU
Keiondre Jones committed to Florida State on Tuesday. The massive offensive line transfer from Auburn picked the Seminoles over UCF, West Virginia, Pitt, and others. Jones figures to vie for a starting spot at either left guard or right guard as the Seminoles are losing two-year starting left guard and All-ACC performer Dillan Gibbons, and are expecting to lose All-ACC Third Team right guard D'Mitri Emmanuel ( a waiver for a 7th year has been applied for, although receiving one doesn’t sound super likely).
247Sports
