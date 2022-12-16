ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Barbie: first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s movie starring Margot Robbie

By Benjamin Lee
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCjVh_0jkvzztX00
Photograph: Entertainment Pictures/Alamy

The teaser trailer for the much-anticipated new take on Barbie has landed, giving us our first official look at Margot Robbie in action.

The Suicide Squad star takes on the role of the divisive doll, originally launched in 1959, in a satirical film directed by Greta Gerwig based on a script she wrote with Noah Baumbach. The two previously collaborated on scripts for Frances Ha and Mistress America.

“People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted,’ Robbie said to the Hollywood Reporter. She added that she hoped the film will “provoke a thoughtful conversation”.

The starry cast also includes Ryan Gosling as Ken as well as Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Rhea Perlman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO, has called the film “the ultimate example of high art and low art” and “an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society”.

Barbie had originally been in the works in 2015 with Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody before it moved to Amy Schumer in 2016 who was set to star and co-write. She dropped out in 2017 and later said: “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.”

It was then set to star Anne Hathaway before it finally went to Robbie, who asked Gerwig to get involved.

The film is set to be followed by another Mattel adaptation, a take on Polly Pocket written and directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins. Dunham confirmed in October she is still working on the script. Other Mattel films in development include Masters of the Universe and Hot Wheels.

Gerwig made her directorial debut with Lady Bird, which earned five Oscar nominations before she brought a new adaptation of Little Women in 2019, which garnered six Oscar nods.

Robbie’s latest film, Babylon, co-starring Brad Pitt, hits cinemas this month and she will be next seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City alongside Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton.

Barbie is set to land in cinemas in July 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Best movies of 2022 in the US: No 5 – RRR

Sometimes, quantity can be quality. This bracing Indian epic is told in such massive strokes, it made every other action movie this year look timid and unambitious. Where else could you find an anticolonialist dance number, a prison breakout involving a man wielding two rifles while being carried on his friend’s shoulders, or a hero ambushing his enemies’ palace by crashing a truck through the gates and leaping out the back, a flaming torch in each hand, alongside a menagerie of tigers, leopards and other wild animals – in slow motion? The movie is jam-packed with surreally bonkers yet brilliantly orchestrated moments like this, and it’s an utter joy.
The Guardian

Why the woes of Harry and Meghan tell us little about British racism

Ou probably won’t remember this, considering everything that followed, but when Harry and Meghan got married, there was a popular view in the media that their union was a watershed moment for British race relations. The wedding, we were told, cast a spell on black, white and mixed-race people alike, enchanted by the nods to Meghan’s Afro-American cultural heritage during the ceremony. “A new era dawns,” a New York Times headline read. “Modern” was a word often used to describe the pair. A modern wedding, for a modern couple, in a modern Britain.
The Guardian

Germany pauses buying Puma tanks after mass breakdown

The German government has said it will pause purchases of new Puma tanks after a mass breakdown during exercises, lamenting a “harsh setback” as Berlin seeks to overhaul its military. The armoured infantry vehicles – which were supposed to form part of Germany’s contribution to a Nato force...
The Guardian

The Guardian

538K+
Followers
122K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy