Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for man behind northwest valley robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man behind a robbery in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the incident was reported around 10:10 a.m. at a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way, just west of the U.S. 95 freeway.
8newsnow.com
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
“I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about his conversation with the missing man 13 years later. Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in …. “I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the...
Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest
From innocent to incarcerated. Customers who rented U-Hauls ending up under arrest due to missteps and misunderstandings.
North Las Vegas police arrest Corvette driver caught driving 106 mph in 45 mph zone
A man was arrested in North Las Vegas after going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone Monday evening.
8newsnow.com
Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
news3lv.com
Police locate missing 79-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Gerald Makela has been found safe. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person. Authorities said Gerald Makela, 79, might possibly be in severe emotional distress...
Las Vegas Strip Tries to Solve a Dangerous Problem
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Becky’ accused of giving man pills for ‘virality’, stealing his watch, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Kansas woman arrested Wednesday is facing charges of residential burglary and grand larceny of more than $25,000 for an incident that occurred in November, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported responding to the Resorts World hotel Nov. 11 after a...
Driver shared ‘entire bottle of tequila’ before crash that killed 2 toddlers: report
North Las Vegas Police have released new information regarding the crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now obtained a copy of the arrest reports for both women in the vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A vigil was held over the weekend to remember the two young girls who were killed in a suspected DUI crash last week in North Las Vegas. ”I feel heartbroken at the same time I think my kids would want me to be happy I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” said Tavon Wilmer, the 22-year-old father of the two girls. A pain he said he can’t wrap his head around.
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
Fox5 KVVU
New owners turn Las Vegas motel into modern apartments after fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild. The building constructed in the 1970s went up in flames three years ago this week and claimed the lives of six tenants. Investors purchased the property in 2021 and...
news3lv.com
Connector ramp at Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl reopens after crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A connector ramp for the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl is back open after being closed for a crash Monday morning. Troopers could be seen responding to the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. 95. An RTC bus and semi-truck appeared to be involved....
news3lv.com
69-year-old pedestrian dies after struck by car in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair in the south valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Agate Avenue around 4:48 p.m. on Friday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department recruitment efforts headed to Southern California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Representatives from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department are planning to spend some time in California next month to do some recruiting. They plan to make stops in San Diego and Huntington Beach to conduct written and fitness exams for positions as police and corrections officers.
paininthepass.info
Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
2 Legacy High School staff members injured, 3 juveniles arrested
The Clark County School District Police arrested three juveniles on the Legacy High School campus on Friday following a reported disturbance.
KTNV
69-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in southern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 69-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Friday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue at...
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. Crazy Horse Too and the surrounding area had been...
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Comments / 0