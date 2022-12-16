ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for man behind northwest valley robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man behind a robbery in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the incident was reported around 10:10 a.m. at a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way, just west of the U.S. 95 freeway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police locate missing 79-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Gerald Makela has been found safe. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person. Authorities said Gerald Makela, 79, might possibly be in severe emotional distress...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Tries to Solve a Dangerous Problem

Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A vigil was held over the weekend to remember the two young girls who were killed in a suspected DUI crash last week in North Las Vegas. ”I feel heartbroken at the same time I think my kids would want me to be happy I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” said Tavon Wilmer, the 22-year-old father of the two girls. A pain he said he can’t wrap his head around.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Connector ramp at Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl reopens after crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A connector ramp for the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl is back open after being closed for a crash Monday morning. Troopers could be seen responding to the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. 95. An RTC bus and semi-truck appeared to be involved....
LAS VEGAS, NV
paininthepass.info

Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BAKER, CA

