LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A vigil was held over the weekend to remember the two young girls who were killed in a suspected DUI crash last week in North Las Vegas. ”I feel heartbroken at the same time I think my kids would want me to be happy I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” said Tavon Wilmer, the 22-year-old father of the two girls. A pain he said he can’t wrap his head around.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO