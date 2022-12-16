‘Barbie’ teaser trailer stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling, and more

Warner Bros. has finally released the first glimpse of its movie “Barbie.”

The film’s first official teaser trailer is a play on the classic “2001: A Space Odyssey.” It starts off with young girls playing with old-school baby dolls.

Then the voice of Helen Mirren takes over.

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been… dolls,” Mirren reads. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls.”

Then the camera shows a ginormous Margot Robbie sporting the iconic black and white swimsuit the first Barbie doll wore back in 1959.

The young girls then smash their toys as they’re mesmerized by the gorgeous blonde.

The video then cuts to a sequence that shows Robbie living in her stereotypical Dream House, a toned and tanned Ryan Gosling, a dancing Simu Liu, and Issa Rae sporting a bubblegum pink ensemble along with a matching sash that reads “President” in the Barbie font.

Not much has been explained or revealed about the Greta Gerwig film, but it hints that the famous doll could be forced to leave the Barbie world and live as a normal woman.

“Barbie” is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

