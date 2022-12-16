20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO