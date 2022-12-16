Read full article on original website
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
These are the best restaurants on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to diners
CHATHAM, Mass. — Aside from the array of beautiful beaches and stunning waterfront resorts, some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts can be found on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a new report. OpenTable says it analyzed thousands upon thousands of reviews from diners in putting together...
nshoremag.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
Boston Globe
We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.
20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
Massimo's Ristorante In Wakefield Shutting Down Toward End Of Holiday Season
Wakefield diners will have to find a new spot to get their homemade ravioli after an establishment of Italian cuisine announced its upcoming closure.Massimo's Ristorante on 19 Centre St. in Wakefield will close on Friday Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post written by owners Massimo and Nancy. The…
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
universalhub.com
Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts
Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $585,000
Inderjit Boyal and Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 5 Digregorio Drive, Worcester, from Raymond A Simoncini and Donna M Simoncini on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $183 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WBUR
Good Life, a bar for 'everyone,' closes after 17 years
Techno. House. Rap. Reggae. Those are just some of the genres of music Good Life played frequently during its 17 years in business. On Dec. 17, the downtown Boston bar will close permanently. It’s a big loss for the local scene, says Rachel Domond of Boston, as she stands outside...
2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable
They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Southborough: $2.7 million for a seven-bedroom home
Mei Qin and Yanyi Du acquired the property at 3 Glenwood Road, Southborough, from Douglas J Backman on Nov. 29, 2022, for $2,700,000 which represents a price per square foot of $298. The property features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 7.4-acre lot.
‘Heavy’ holiday travel expected by TSA; here’s when officials say to avoid
Rush hour isn’t just for cars, airports experience it too, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) warned Tuesday. More than 730,000 passengers traveled in New England for Thanksgiving and TSA officials expect another “heavy” holiday travel in December. The end of year holiday travel period is from Thursday,...
WEEI announces programming shuffle
If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home sells for $354,900 in Petersham
Joseph Ruiz and Sophie Hryzan bought the property at 35 Old Barre Road, Petersham, from Mary E White on Nov. 29, 2022, for $354,900 which represents a price per square foot of $213. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.9-acre lot. Real Estate...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Petersham: $346,000 for a five-bedroom home
Nancy Lowe acquired the property at 53 East Street, Petersham, from Emily A Chinian on Nov. 30, 2022, for $346,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Dec. 11-17
A house in Harvard that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17. In total, 157 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $404,822. The average price per square foot ended up at $253.
iheart.com
Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
miltonscene.com
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors. A member of Milton Neighbors recently asked, “Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” and received a number of helpful responses. “My friend’s husband is a...
MassLive.com
