Man dies after rollover crash in Herriman

A 29-year-old man died in the early hours of Friday morning after a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman.

“The major contributing factor at this time is speed,” said Sgt. Josh Jennings with the Herriman Police Department. “Speed estimates at this time from investigators is in excess of 100 miles per hour.”

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Real Vista Drive.

As an investigation was conducted, Mountain View Corridor was closed at Real Vista Drive for hours. Officials advised that drivers find an alternate route for the morning commute.

The section of the road was reopened just after 10 a.m.

Officers received reports of a rollover crash in the area and crews found a man, who was the only one in the vehicle, had already died. The driver speeding on Mountain View Corridor hit a raised part of the ground meant for a gate entrance and the car flipped over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man was not made available.

Officers say he was wearing a seatbelt, but just going too fast.

But people in the area said the area is notorious for speeding and can be a concern.

“People speeding, very very fast — 80, 100 miles an hour, and weaving through traffic, in and out. We see that a lot,” said Jon Gunderson. “It makes me angry.”

“It makes me scared. it scares me for them and it scares me for the other people around them,” said Lisa Gunderson.

“It’s getting to be a very dangerous area,” said Katie Urbancic, who lives in Herriman. “I don’t know what the solution is, other than they’re going to just try and be aware and obey the speed limit and just be an attentive driver and not get distracted.”

They worry that speeders are putting not just themselves and their passengers at risk, but other people driving around too.

“You can be cautious, but you can only control your own actions,” said Urbancic. “So teach your kids to make the best decisions possible and teach them consequences for their actions while they’re young, so when they are older, they make better decisions.”

“We just encourage people to slow down, especially on the roads,” said Sgt. Jennings. “It’s done a great job with the roads out here and keeping them clear, but we still need to maintain appropriate speeds.”

Herriman Police say speeding is an issue on Mountain View Corridor, so their traffic team patrol units conduct routine traffic enforcement there to try to reduce speeding and other safety concerns.