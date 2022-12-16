Read full article on original website
Lifestar Ambulance to continue ‘Home for the Holidays’ program
Lifestar Ambulance Service, Inc. has announced they will once again this year provide their ‘Home for the Holidays’ program. During the Christmas season, Lifestar Ambulance Service will transport people in the Centralia area from Skilled Care Facilities and other persons that are disabled, bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound to their relative’s homes for Christmas at no charge.
Salem Lions Club Christmas Lighting winners
The Salem Lion’s Club has announced the winners in the annual Christmas Lighting contest. Tim and Tricia Welch of 202 Country Club Estates won for receiving the most votes in the Facebook Favorite competition. The Mayor’s Choice is Eric and Ashley Henson of 4854 Cross Road. The Lion’s...
2022 12/30 – Alice J. Dodson
Alice J. Dodson, 72, of Centralia passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 16, 1950, the daughter of J.J. “Joe” and Velma (Kelley) Nimmo in Centralia. She married Kenneth E. Dodson in August of 1974, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2017.
2022 12/22 – Lisa B. Bauman
Lisa B. Bauman, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Lisa was born on October 18, 1965, in Salinas, California the daughter of Bill and Diana (Robbins) Kenedy. She married Barry Bauman on June 13, 1987, in Salinas, CA and he survives in Centralia.
2022 12/21 – Rochelle Baity
Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Flora Gardens Care Center. Rochelle was born on June 18, 1925 in Salem, the daughter of Cyrus and Flossie (Short) Alderson. On July 12, 1941 she married Orville Baity in Salem, and he preceded her in death.
2022 12/21 – Doris Jean Williams
Doris Jean Williams, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Pegram, Tennessee. She was born May 14, 1942, in Vernon, Illinois to Cecil and Dessie (Donoho) Bobbett. She married Charles L. Williams who preceded her in death on September 5, 1978.
2022 12/27 – Robert Dean Jamison
Robert Dean Jamison, 97, of Salem, Illinois passed away on December 17, 2022, at Stone Bridge Memory Care in Mt. Vernon. Bob was born February 3, 1925, in Bridgeport, IL to the late V.A. (Jim) Jamison and Nellie Roberts Jamison. He married Virginia Cain on June 6, 1948. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2012. Bob is survived by his son Robert Jamison (Susan) of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Suzanne Meyering of Summerfield, FL; grandson Bill Meyering (Amy) of Denver, Co; Tom Jamison (Chelsea) of St. Louis, MO; his sister Lou Bonnell of Robinson, IL, many nieces, and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his grandson David Jamison, son-in-law David Meyering, and sisters Audrey Johnson, Catherine Maus, and Margaret Wiley.
Ben’s in downtown Belleville closes its doors Sunday after owners retire
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Ben’s in downtown Belleville announced Sunday the retirement of owners John Conkright and his daughter Beth Wamble, and the closing of their store. The store located on 112 East Main Street specializes in crafts, floral, gifts, toys, home decor and women’s fashions. According to...
2022 12/23 – Kevin Wayne ‘Kat’ Morris
Kevin Wayne “Kat” Morris, age 54 of Salem, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Kat was born on June 26, 1968, the son of Nolan and Dorris E. (Watson) Morris. He is survived by his parents, Nolan and Doris Morris of...
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. Busy week...
2022 12/19 – Barbara J. Moss
Barbara J. Moss, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Ms. Moss was born in Carlyle on March 15, 1939, a daughter of John and Nola M. (nee Litzenburg) Cook. She married Joseph Moss and he preceded her in death.
No longer a military base: Armory STL opens to public
The Armory building has seen many changes in its history. It originated as a base for the 138th infantry of the Missouri National Guard and has evolved over the years, the most prominent being as a space for athletes to practice. The Armory has become a part of St. Louis...
Centralia home receives minor damage in Friday fire
A Centralia home received minor damage in a fire believed to have started in the electrical wiring on Friday. Centralia City Firemen say the Sergio Mendez family of the 700 block of North Beech called the fire department and exited the home after seeing light smoke coming out of the attic.
2022 12/22 – Janet S. Biggs
Janet S. Biggs, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Janet was born on June 2nd, 1945, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late Donald and Ruth (Campbell) Burgess. She married James “Butch” Biggs on October 20th, 1962, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.
Salem Mayor doesn’t want another TIF grant to tear down rest of old Selmaville North School
Salem Mayor Nic Farley doesn’t like the idea of a second Tax Increment Financing Grant being approved to complete the demolition of the former Selmaville North Grade School. Farley noted developer Dennis Grubaugh of Vandalia had already received $165,005 to help tear down the rest of the school and the city had a practice of not providing more than one TIF project per building.
Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend
This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend. This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. High-impact winter weather looming...
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
Police Beat for Sunday, December 18th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old rural Salem man for residential burglary. Zacharia Hodge of Red Stripe Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 48-year-old Robert Wells of Lincoln Street in Carlyle was arrested by Wamac Police for possession of a weapon and on a Clinton County misdemeanor warrant.
