Mission Viejo, CA

Residents escape Mission Viejo house fire

By Tony Kurzweil
 4 days ago

Firefighters were called to a Mission Viejo home after flames engulfed a garage and several vehicles early Friday morning.

Neighbors reported the fire and pounded on the door of the home around 1:15 a.m. to alert the sleeping residents, the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Instagram .

Arriving firefighters found flames burning through a garage and igniting at least two vehicles that could be seen parked in the driveway.

All of the residents and their dog managed to escape the home safely, the OCFA stated.

Crews were able to douse the fire in about 15 minutes, managing to contain the damage to the garage.

A door leading from the garage to the home was closed at the time, slowing the spread of the fire, according to OCFA officials.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

