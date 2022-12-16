CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.

