What is the highest-grossing movie filmed in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many classic films have been made in West Virginia: “The Silence of the Lambs”, “The Deer Hunter”, “Matewan” and more. But one film made in West Virginia has made the most money. Not adjusting for inflation, J. J. Abrams’...
What is West Virginia’s Hogwarts House?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s “Harry Potter House” is Slytherin, according to a study conducted by Dish. The study says that Slytherin is the most searched-for Hogwarts House, being in 27 states. Gryffindor is the most searched in the least amount of states, only being in three: Utah, Michigan and Connecticut. The study says […]
These are the top-rated Airbnbs in West Virginia
If you're looking to stay in an Airbnb in almost heaven West Virginia, here is a list of the top-rated listings in the state in each major category.
wvpublic.org
National Diving Comes To W.Va. And Environmental Justice Concerns On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Justin Nobel, an investigative reporter covering the oil and gas industry in Appalachia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams caught up with Nobel, who has been writing about health and environmental justice concerns at a facility in eastern Ohio that processes radioactive oilfield waste.
West Virginia Hive Selects Marcus Thomas of Fat Bottom Coolers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Each year, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) recognizes top performing Hive clients in a number of categories.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
UPDATE – MONDAY 9:30 p.m. – so far no major changes. Models still have rain coming in for much of Thursday. Winds pick up overnight with the first burst of snow coming in Friday before dawn. The snow will be moving fast so we should likely see a quick light accumulation of some wet snow […]
Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
WSAZ
Bookmark Monday | The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery is available on Amazon. The paperback version is $13.99 ebook is $3.99, and is also on kindle unlimited.
wchstv.com
W.Va. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 top 200 again - first time since Sept. 30
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.
Metro News
Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North graduates latest class
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — There’s a new group of graduates from the West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North. A Friday graduation ceremony in Kingwood honored 79 cadets as part of the second class to graduate this year. The Guard said just more than 5,300 cadets have graduated from the academy since it started in 1993.
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
Freshman Ohio State football player, St. C. native, Avery Henry announces cancer diagnosis
COLUMBUS (WTRF) — St. Clairsville, Ohio native and Ohio State football player Avery Henry announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer. Henry is a freshman offensive tackle for the Buckeyes. On Monday evening, he posted the unfortunate news on Twitter. The Ohio State Buckeyes say Henry was one of the […]
Remember West Virginia’s liquor laws when planning for Christmas
If you're waiting until the last minute to go shopping for your Christmas party this year, keep in mind that you won't be able to buy liquor on Christmas Day in West Virginia.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
Metro News
Educators Tackle Reading Deficiencies
The results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress standardized test scores released in October were a shock to the system in West Virginia. The test, administered to fourth and eight graders nationwide, determined that West Virginia students ranked well below the national average and behind only New Mexico. Just...
West Virginia gas reaches pre-Ukraine invasion prices
West Virginians, and most of the U.S., are actually seeing gas prices drop to lower than last year and from before the price spike when Russia invaded Ukraine.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Metro News
Final week of holiday shopping underway as West Virginia retailers report record sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Retailers in West Virginia say consumer confidence is steady this final week of holiday shopping before Christmas on Sunday despite concerns about inflation. Bridget Lambert, president of the West Virginia Retailers Association, told MetroNews on Tuesday many shoppers took advantage of deals as early as October.
