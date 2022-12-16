Made a decade after 2011’s Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots, the sequel that debuts Dec. 21 takes a darker turn as the eponymous feline, voiced by Antonio Banderas, is forced to confront his mortality. “He’s burned through eight of his nine lives, and he’s on his last,” director Joel Crawford says, explaining that while a cat’s nine lives make for a fun premise, the filmmakers used it to talk about a more serious subject. “You have one life, how are you going to live it? That’s such a powerful theme that’s relevant for everybody.” He adds that Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots:...

