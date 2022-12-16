Read full article on original website
Related
The "Emily In Paris" Cast Played Who's Who And Revealed So Many Fun BTS Tidbits
"That's not fair because she has kept so many secrets of theirs!"
Lottie Moss's nepo baby take is the new Molly Mae '24 hours in a day'
A recent New York Magazine feature about nepotism babies in Hollywood has struck a chord with some of Hollywood’s elite, including Lottie Moss. The magazine has run several stories all centered around the abundance of nepotism babies, dubbed “nepo babies”, in Hollywood. Several people have begun calling out the family members of extremely successful actors, musicians, producers, directors, models, and more for refusing to admit their privilege of having well-connected family members. But Moss, 24, wants people to stop blaming nepotism for not being rich and famous. “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and...
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford on Creating “a Contemporary Fairy Tale”
Made a decade after 2011’s Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots, the sequel that debuts Dec. 21 takes a darker turn as the eponymous feline, voiced by Antonio Banderas, is forced to confront his mortality. “He’s burned through eight of his nine lives, and he’s on his last,” director Joel Crawford says, explaining that while a cat’s nine lives make for a fun premise, the filmmakers used it to talk about a more serious subject. “You have one life, how are you going to live it? That’s such a powerful theme that’s relevant for everybody.” He adds that Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots:...
According To A New Study, The "Emily In Paris" Lifestyle Costs A Whopping $120,000 To Maintain
She is living in the land of croissants, so I can't reeeally fault her for her food budget.
BBC
Terry Hall was diagnosed with cancer before his death, his bandmate reveals
The Specials' frontman Terry Hall had been diagnosed with cancer shortly before his death this week at the age of 63, his bandmate has confirmed. Bassist Horace Panter gave a moving account of his friend's final days revealing they had planned to record a new album in November before Hall was taken ill with a suspected stomach bug.
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he is 'horrified' over Meghan column
Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has said he is "horrified" after "causing so much hurt" in a column he wrote in the Sun about the Duchess of Sussex. More than 20,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator after Clarkson wrote on Friday that he "hated [Meghan] on a cellular level".
Comments / 0