Illinois House to hold third gun ban bill hearing Tuesday
(The Center Square) – One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 10 rounds during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. At last week’s hearing, Andrew Guadarrama spoke as...
Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
Deer harvest higher this year
Illinois hunters bagged a total of 76,854 deer during the 7-day firearm season. That beats last year’s total by more than 6,000 deer. Hunters harvested about 3,000 more deer in the second segment of the firearm season than last year. Overall, the seven-day firearm season seemed to be successful...
Is It Illegal In Missouri & Illinois To Drive Without Front License Plate?
Not that long ago, I finished paying off my car. It is nice to not have a car payment anymore. I also went through the process of officially getting Missouri license plates. I had remembered that when I was a resident of Missouri in 2013-2018, that one perk was I could get them for two years instead of needing a renewal every year.
Report: Forever chemicals have been dumped into the Mississippi River for more than a decade
Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to talk about his report that Illinois failed to do anything about the company 3M dumping forever chemicals in the Mississippi River for more than decade.
Blizzard with possible life-threatening conditions en route to North Central Illinois
CHICAGO – If you’re planning on making holiday travels this weekend, weather experts are advising travelers to leave ahead of the winter blizzard that’s headed for North Central Illinois and beyond. Thursday night starts the winter storm watch that’s expected to bring complete white-out conditions with 55 mph wind gusts and freezing temperatures until Saturday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Gino Izzi says the blizzard can become a life-threatening situation with the possibility of power outages and stranded travelers.
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault weapon’ ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed “assault weapons” ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms, says not only does he believe House Bill 5855 is unconstitutional, it could devastate the state’s […]
Conservation Police join holiday crackdown
The Illinois Conservation Police is joining other law enforcement agencies in beefing up DUI patrols for the holidays. The "Drive Sober...Get Pulled Over" campaign is underway and runs through January 2nd. State Conservation Police Lieutenant Curt Lewis says they will have zero tolerance for drunk and high drivers. Your browser...
Illinois quick hits: Details of Stellantis plan closure develop; energy transition grants; safe driving campaign begins
Details of Stellantis plan closure develop One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere’s assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, more details are coming to light about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company. Union leaders met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, where he announced that he had a conference call to close the deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis announced that the plant would go idle in February. Pritzker...
Winter Storm Watch: Blizzard Conditions Possible Thursday Night & Friday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Central Illinois from Thursday morning through Late Friday night. Blizzard conditions are possible with widespread accumulating snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
Illinois gas tax set to increase in January
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
OYTDOORS: Comments sought on plans for new fishing access
A press release from the state Department of Conservation late last month caught my eye. The agency is asking for public input about places that provide access to lakes and streams. A few years ago I offered my evaluation of a few, and the issue still gets my attention. Actually,...
Deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854
Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. Busy week...
The Biggest Snow Storm In Illinois History Caused Damage And Disruption
In 1967, Illinois was hit hit with the biggest snowstorm in its history. "The Great Snowstorm of 1967," this massive winter storm dropped a record-breaking 23 inches of snow on the state, causing widespread damage and disruption. This Wasn't A Fast-Moving Storm System. The storm started on January 26th and...
