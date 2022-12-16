Read full article on original website
WAND TV
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
advantagenews.com
Illinois workers successful in eliminating union representation at their workplace
Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25, was one-sided with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois set to become first state to eliminate cash bail
(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — On Jan. 1, Illinois is set to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, a closely-watched bid to advance racial justice that has also raised concerns about public safety. State lawmakers last year passed a sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system – the...
$560 million in federal spending earmarked for Illinois
(The Center Square) – A recent report highlights how much taxpayer funding Illinois is receiving for projects from federal funds earmarked by members of Congress. An earmark is a legislative provision that directs approved funds to be spent on specific projects. Recent reporting by OpenTheBooks.com shows how much funding is going to federal lawmakers' Illinois districts. Of around $16 billion nationwide in member-specific projects for 2023, Illinois is set to...
Some Illinois businesses are putting a freeze on hiring
(The Center Square) – Illinois job market numbers for last month show many Illinois businesses are putting a freeze on hiring new workers. A recent report by WalletHub highlights where employers struggle the most in hiring workers. Illinois finished tied for fifth place for those struggling the most. Chris...
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois metro areas’ unemployment rates among worst in U.S.
Illinois’ metro areas already face unemployment problems, with some of the nation’s worst rates. They could be hit harder by a recession than other places in the nation. Just as Illinois’ statewide unemployment rate – now notching 4.6 percent – is the highest in the nation, many of Illinois’ major cities are suffering from nation-leading unemployment rates.
New Illinois Laws in 2023 That Focus on the Health, Wellness of State Residents
As the new year approaches, there are dozens of new laws that will enter the books, and many of those are focused on the health and wellbeing of Illinois residents. Several laws concerning the prescription, and control of, opioids will take effect in the new year, as will requirements for insurance companies to require a wide range of services and procedures.
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish Official State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
WIFR
Illinois gas tax set to increase in January
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
Hold-Up With State Rules Prevents Free Dental Clinic From Expanding
TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence wants to expand its free dental clinic in the West Loop, but the director says they can’t because of a hold up with the state. "We have this wonderful facility and we’re doing the best we can, but we can’t expand the care until we are able to increase our workforce," said Julie Frantsve-Hawley, the director of the center.
wmay.com
Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
Illinois chronic absenteeism rate jumped to almost 30% last year
One in three Illinois students missed at least a month’s worth of school last year. English teacher Briana Morales is not surprised. She notices her high school students in East St. Louis 189 missing for weeks at a time. Many are working during school hours to support their families, lack access to transportation, or need child care but can’t afford it or find someone that they trust. “I have a lot of students...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
CAPITOL RECAP: Committee begins hearings on high-powered weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD – A legislative committee on Thursday, Dec. 15, heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban,...
25newsnow.com
Gov. Pritzker: ‘May your Hanukkah be filled with miracles’
CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Illinois’ Jewish governor lit the state’s Menorah in Downtown Chicago Friday urging people to see the light even though he said brutality, oppression and hatred have not gone away. Gov. JB Pritzker boasted that Illinois has had the most Jewish governors in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Can I legally marry my cousin in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does Illinois allow first cousins to legally marry? We know it may be a burning question for some readers, but the answer may surprise you. According to Inside Edition, President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were fifth cousins once removed, and Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin also married their first cousins.
wmay.com
Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois
Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
Illinois homeowners and renters may still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
Where are Illinois car prices headed in 2023?
iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 3.8 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in May and November 2021 and 2022 by state.
