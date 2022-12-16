ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois set to become first state to eliminate cash bail

(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — On Jan. 1, Illinois is set to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, a closely-watched bid to advance racial justice that has also raised concerns about public safety. State lawmakers last year passed a sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system – the...
The Center Square

$560 million in federal spending earmarked for Illinois

(The Center Square) – A recent report highlights how much taxpayer funding Illinois is receiving for projects from federal funds earmarked by members of Congress. An earmark is a legislative provision that directs approved funds to be spent on specific projects. Recent reporting by OpenTheBooks.com shows how much funding is going to federal lawmakers' Illinois districts. Of around $16 billion nationwide in member-specific projects for 2023, Illinois is set to...
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois metro areas’ unemployment rates among worst in U.S.

Illinois’ metro areas already face unemployment problems, with some of the nation’s worst rates. They could be hit harder by a recession than other places in the nation. Just as Illinois’ statewide unemployment rate – now notching 4.6 percent – is the highest in the nation, many of Illinois’ major cities are suffering from nation-leading unemployment rates.
CBS Chicago

More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
WIFR

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
NBC Chicago

Hold-Up With State Rules Prevents Free Dental Clinic From Expanding

TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence wants to expand its free dental clinic in the West Loop, but the director says they can’t because of a hold up with the state. "We have this wonderful facility and we’re doing the best we can, but we can’t expand the care until we are able to increase our workforce," said Julie Frantsve-Hawley, the director of the center.
wmay.com

Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
Chalkbeat

Illinois chronic absenteeism rate jumped to almost 30% last year

One in three Illinois students missed at least a month’s worth of school last year. English teacher Briana Morales is not surprised. She notices her high school students in East St. Louis 189 missing for weeks at a time. Many are working during school hours to support their families, lack access to transportation, or need child care but can’t afford it or find someone that they trust. “I have a lot of students...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

CAPITOL RECAP: Committee begins hearings on high-powered weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD – A legislative committee on Thursday, Dec. 15, heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban,...
25newsnow.com

Gov. Pritzker: ‘May your Hanukkah be filled with miracles’

CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Illinois’ Jewish governor lit the state’s Menorah in Downtown Chicago Friday urging people to see the light even though he said brutality, oppression and hatred have not gone away. Gov. JB Pritzker boasted that Illinois has had the most Jewish governors in the...
Central Illinois Proud

Can I legally marry my cousin in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does Illinois allow first cousins to legally marry? We know it may be a burning question for some readers, but the answer may surprise you. According to Inside Edition, President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were fifth cousins once removed, and Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin also married their first cousins.
wmay.com

Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois

Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
Jake Wells

Illinois homeowners and renters may still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
The Center Square

Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill

(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
