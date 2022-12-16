ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup

Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup

In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
Qatar's 2022 World Cup ends with modest ceremony, titans clash

DOHA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours gathered at Doha's Lusail stadium on Sunday where the 2022 World Cup ends with a dream-like scenario for Qatar: a showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, both stars of Doha-owned Paris St Germain.
Sports World Shocked By Fan's Jersey At World Cup Final

The Men's World Cup final in Qatar is heading to extra time. Argentina and France are tied, 2-2, after 90-plus minutes of play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been thrilling on the field, there's been a viral moment in the stands. One odd fan is going viral for what he's wearing on Sunday.
