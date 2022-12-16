Read full article on original website
Why Lionel Messi wore a black robe during World Cup trophy presentation and why some fans were upset
Lionel Messi and Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday. After, Messi was given a black robe to wear just before lifting the World Cup trophy.
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final.
Lionel Messi Embraces Mother After Argentina’s World Cup Victory (Video)
The Argentina forward celebrated a superhuman performance in a very human way.
Ronaldo speaks out about Lionel Messi winning the World Cup
World Cup legend Ronaldo took to Instagram to say that Messi's ability 'throws any rivalry to the corner'
Emiliano Martinez Says Kylian Mbappe "Doesn't Know Enough About Football"
Argentina goalkeeper Martinez and France forward Mbappe will go head to head at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in the biggest game in world soccer.
‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final. “We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar. He sought to console Kylian...
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup
Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup
In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
Kylian Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot Ahead Of Lionel Messi After Scoring Hat-Trick In Qatar 2022 Final
Mbappe is only the second Frenchman to end a World Cup as the top scorer.
Andres Cantor’s Call of Argentina’s World Cup Win Goes Viral
The Telemundo commentator and Buenos Aires native couldn’t hold back his emotion during his home country’s winning goal.
Players who have scored the winning World Cup final goal
The World Cup stars who have scored the winners in finals.
Man Utd boosted by return of nine players from World Cup break
The Manchester United training ground is a lot busier with the majority of their World Cup players back and preparing for the resumption of the Premier League season.
Why Argentina's third World Cup final goal could have been disallowed
Lionel Messi's second goal during Argentina's World Cup final win against France could have been disallowed due to a specific law.
Who has played the most men's World Cup games?
The players with the most appearances in World Cup history.
2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
Qatar's 2022 World Cup ends with modest ceremony, titans clash
DOHA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours gathered at Doha's Lusail stadium on Sunday where the 2022 World Cup ends with a dream-like scenario for Qatar: a showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, both stars of Doha-owned Paris St Germain.
Sports World Shocked By Fan's Jersey At World Cup Final
The Men's World Cup final in Qatar is heading to extra time. Argentina and France are tied, 2-2, after 90-plus minutes of play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been thrilling on the field, there's been a viral moment in the stands. One odd fan is going viral for what he's wearing on Sunday.
