Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Partnership helps set direction for Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad
Four representatives of Heritage Rail Management were in Abilene earlier this month to learn about the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad and help volunteers begin mapping out a new, robust direction for the excursion train. The two groups have entered a partnership to help A&SVRR expand its operations and increase...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Jeffcoat Foundation donates total of $35,000 to multiple organizations
Hank Royer, trustee of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, awarded $35,000 to four different groups last week. The organizations all help with child assistance in the Abilene community. Food for Kids Program received $10,000 for their funding overall. The program was a project of her leadership Dickinson County class several years...
