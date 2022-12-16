Read full article on original website
Related
Fatalities from Montana workplace injuries rise after drop during pandemic, report says
Montana counted 40 fatal work-related injuries in 2021, the highest number since at least 2012 and a return to the pre-pandemic level, according to the Department of Labor and Industry. “In 2020 the number of fatalities was naturally lower as more Montanans were working from home,” said Employment Standards Division Administrator Eric Strauss in a […] The post Fatalities from Montana workplace injuries rise after drop during pandemic, report says appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Additional Avian Influenza cases confirmed in Flathead County
The Montana Department of Livestock reports that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza recently killed a small backyard poultry flock in Flathead County.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Housing Task Force submits specific recommendations
Reducing parking minimums, relaxing height restrictions, prioritizing dense infill development over greenfield development and emphasizing housing construction in areas with high transit capacity are some of the recommendations included in the Montana Housing Task Force’s latest report. "I truly believe the affordability of housing is probably the No. 1...
Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.
As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
News-Medical.net
A Montana addiction clinic wants to motivate people with rewards. Then came a Medicaid fraud probe.
A Montana addiction clinic's plan to give people with substance use disorders as much as $1,966.50 in gift cards and vouchers to follow its treatment program is raising questions about the use of financial incentives with patients. The tug of war over the effective but largely unregulated tool is playing...
agupdate.com
Montana state vet tracks cattle TB, Johne’s disease
It had been over 50 years since Montana had a case of bovine tuberculosis (TB), but with an outbreak last year, the Montana state veterinarian is keeping close tabs ensuring the disease does not spread. According to Marty Zaluski, Montana state veterinarian, an outbreak in 2021 in a herd of...
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana eyeing new state child tax credit
While a child tax credit may not be reinstated on a federal level, here in Montana, the state government is looking at options to provide families with some much-needed financial support.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Board Urges EPA to Repeal Water Quality Standard on Lake Koocanusa
Acting at the behest of a Canadian coal company whose British Columbia mines have for years leached pollutants across the international border into Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River basin, the Montana Board of Environmental Review (BER) has asked federal regulators to invalidate a water quality standard implemented specifically to gird against the inrush of hazardous upstream mining contaminants.
Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?
It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
Conservation Easements Mean Better Forest Management
Having lived 80 years in northwestern Montana, I’ve seen a lot of change. But two things I think should remain long into the future are active timber management and public access for hunting and fishing. That’s why I’m glad – nearly 30 years later – of the conservation easement that has provided for public access and active forest management on 142,000 acres of the Thompson-Fisher River. The Montana Legislature should make sure these kinds of solutions remain on the table for our timber economy and our way of life. From 1992-2000, I sat on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission when we...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
msuexponent.com
Temperatures to hit record low in Southwest Montana
BUTTE, Mont. -- The weather isn't frightful yet, but it isn't exactly delightful either. And it'll be even less so in the coming days as areas across the state, specifically in Southwest Montana, will experience record low temperatures.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
Montana Sapphires Amaze, But Are They Truly Rare?
Montana has every right to be proud of the sapphires that can be found here. Why are these sapphires so special and are they actually rare? Yes, and we learned all the 'dirt' about these incredibly popular gemstones. Montana is the ONLY source of sapphires that are mined in the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Scam targeting people on Medicare making rounds in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
The Western News
