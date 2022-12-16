ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 12

Danny Kelly
4d ago

they actually can get their money back or at least the judge can order the builder to pay restitution to the complaintant if found guilty . I'm assuming the charge would be theft of services .

6
WJBF

More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI

GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

These Georgia towns transform for the holidays

You don't always have to book a flight to get away for the holidays. If you're in the mood for a drive, there's probably an enchanting holiday destination a few hours away from you. Georgia is home to some classic "Christmas Towns" that dress up the streets with tinsel, holly and evergreen trees.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Introducing the Chuck-will’s-widow: Georgia Audubon’s New Species of Concern

A bird that is heard far more often than seen, the Chuck-will’s-widow’s distinctive call may be heard singing its name at dusk across the Georgia landscape on spring and summer evenings. Very little is known about this elusive, nocturnal species, in part, because they are notoriously difficult to locate. Their beautiful, mottled brown plumage provides perfect camouflage as they roost during daylight hours amongst dried leaves and tree branches. Georgia Audubon hopes to help fill in some of the data gaps for this near-threatened species and create more suitable habitat to help these birds, and, as such, we have selected the Chuck-will’s-widow as our next species of concern.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Coosa Valley Credit Union awarded “Best of Georgia” Designation

Coosa Valley Credit Union has been recognized as a 2022 Best of Georgia® winner in Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll in the category of Credit Unions. This annual competition allows readers to vote for the best of everything in Georgia, honoring businesses and organizations in 25 different categories and community sectors, including legal services, financial and insurance services, manufacturing, education, and more.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp

A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
CANTON, GA

