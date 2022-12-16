Read full article on original website
Libby man pleads guilty to felony in golf course incident
One of two Libby men who faced felony charges for the alleged theft of a golf cart and vandalism in July at Cabinet View Golf Course recently pleaded guilty. Shane Brian Rice, 20, pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to felony criminal mischief in Lincoln County District Court. Charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were dismissed as part of Rice's plea deal. Sentencing for Rice is set for Feb. 13. The case against Cole Douglas Murphy, who is also charged with felony burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, is pending. Each man pleaded...
Shop with a Cop filled with holiday spirit
The broad smiles on everyone’s faces spoke volumes. First responders from south Lincoln County and the children they took shopping for Christmas presents for their families last Thursday were all part of the happiness involved with the Shop with a Cop program. In its eighth year, the program featured donations from more than 100 local businesses and individuals. Everyone was treated to lunch at McDonald’s before hitting the stores. After shopping was over, everyone went to the Libby Assembly of God Church were volunteer wrappers put the finishing touches on a day that everyone will remember. Participating agencies included Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
Libby's DeShazer places fourth at Tri-State
The Libby High School wrestlers continued their strong beginning to the 2022-23 season last weekend. Greenchain grapplers competed at the Tri-State Tournament at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene Friday and Saturday and the Buzz Lucey Tournament in Eureka on Saturday. According to results on trackwrestling.com, junior 195-pounder Jace DeShazer placed fourth at Tri-State. He opened with two second-period pins. He reached the semifinals with a win due to injury default. In the semifinals, DeShazer suffered his first loss of the season after unbeaten Gentry Smith of Post Falls, Idaho, pinned him in 4:50. Smith went on to win the weight class. In the...
Patrick E. Welch
Patrick E. Welch, 69, passed away Dec. 8, 2022, in Libby, Montana, due to dementia. Pat was born Jan. 4, 1953, to Francis E. Welch and Sally J. Anderson in Spokane, Washington. Pat was a son, a brother, a father, and a friend. He grew up in Northpoint, Washington, and spent many years in the forest as a logger. He also did some seasonal work as a fisherman in Alaska, and as a hunting guide in Idaho. Pat spent some time in Portland, and hung out at a little local bar named, of all places, “Montana Bar.” He helped out tending...
Eureka man sentenced in meth possession case
A Eureka man who recently pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court on Dec. 5. Dom L. Tumlin, 55, appeared in court on Oct. 17 with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson. Tumlin’s deal with Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang called for a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession to be dropped. The agreement includes a 3-year suspended sentence to the Montana State Prison. It will be served concurrently to a sentence he is serving in Flathead County for burglary from a 2013 conviction. According to court documents, Tumlin stole more than $10,000 from a...
Legals for December, 20 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE TROY RURAL FIRE DISTRICT ANNEXATION PUBLIC HEARING Petitions were presented for annexation to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on December 7, 2022 by the Troy Rural Fire District. Pursuant to 7-33-2125(b) MCA, the County Commission is required to set a public hearing on the petition not less than 4 weeks after the date of the presentation. The Lincoln County Board of County Commissioners did pass Resolution of Intent No. 2022-28 on December 14, 2022. Pursuant to 7-33-2125(2), M.C.A. states, “On the date set for the hearing, the Board of County Commissioners shall consider the petition and...
Authorities respond to truck accident east of Libby
There were no injuries in an accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 2, just east of Paul Bunyan Lane in Lincoln County. The truck was headed west when it left the right side of the road and ended up on the passenger side. Montana Highway Patrol, the Libby Volunteer Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Suspended sentence for Libby man who drove drunk with child in truck
A Libby man who drove drunk with his infant son in the car in May received a suspended sentence on Monday, Dec. 5, in Lincoln County District Court. Mark Allen Sweatt II, 36, pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 to an amended charge of criminal endangerment in front of Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe. The judge then gave him a three-year suspended sentence to the state Department of Corrections. Cuffe said the sentence was appropriate and that Sweatt had a low risk of re-offending. He also said the defendant should be able to pay his fines and costs because he had little...
Arrest warrant issued for repeat Lincoln Co. offender
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Libby man accused of drug charges. Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 43, is charged in Lincoln County District Court with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Abrahamson did not show up for court hearings on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, leading District Judge Matt Cuffe to issue the $25,000 warrant. The man's public defender, Keenan Gallagher, said he did not know why Abrahamson was not in court and had no update on him or his health. Abrahamson was arrested after he was allegedly found with meth and a loaded syringe during...
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center recognized for improving patient care
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center was recently awarded the Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network’s Quality Improvement Award for its work on employee immunization integration. The Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network (PIN) is a voluntary membership of 49 critical access hospitals throughout the state. Through this Network, member hospitals are able to benchmark their performance with their peers on a variety of financial, utilization and direct patient care measures that encourage safe, effective, patient-centered care delivery in even the most remote communities of the state. PIN quality of care measures are based on national benchmarks, but are tailored to reflect the realities of...
Maxine Foote
Maxine Foote, 92, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on March 16, 1930, to Benjamin Helton and Ollie Book Helton at Freeland, Washington. She was the youngest of four children and was raised and educated on Whidbey Island, Washington. She met Cecil Foote at an S.O. dance in Coupeville in 1944 and they later married in 1946. They lived for a short time in Idaho and later settled in the Libby and Troy, Montana, area where they raised their family. Maxine enjoyed quilting, knitting and caring for her family of five children. Many people enjoyed receiving her knitted dishcloths and hand-pieced quilts. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil Foote in 2018, and son Clyde Foote in 2011. She is survived by her son Butch Foote (Julie) of Libby, Ron Foote (Jeree) of Lander, Wyoming, Ken Foote (Barbara) of Chehalis, Washington, and Marcia Foote, of Bigfork, Montana, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Betty Cunningham, of St. Maries, Idaho. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for March 25, 2023, at the Troy Community Baptist Church.
Ronan, Polson hand Lady Loggers defeats
The Libby girls varsity basketball team fell to 0-4 after two losses last week at home. Thursday, the Lady Loggers fell to Ronan, 43-21, then to Polson on Saturday, 40-14. In the Ronan game, Libby trailed 9-5 after one quarter, but the Maidens took control and opened up a 12-point lead, 21-9, at halftime. The lead was still 12 entering the fourth quarter when Ronan scored the first nine points to seal the win. In Saturday’s game, both teams struggled to score in the first quarter as the Lady Pirates held a 7-5 lead. But Polson found its shooting touch and outscored the Lady...
Lincoln Co. teen jailed on chase charges
A Lincoln County teen remains jailed on charges related to a recent high-speed chase on U.S. 2 between Libby and the junction of Montana 56. Matthew Aaron Edwards, 18, is charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment, and multiple misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing from police and driving without registration or insurance. Edwards pleaded not guilty to the offenses during an arraignment on Nov. 7. According to the charging document filed on Oct. 31 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, Edwards was also charged with reckless driving and fleeing from police during an incident in June. According...
Yaak resident accused of assaulting wife
A Lincoln County man with two previous domestic assault convictions is facing another charge after a recent incident in the Yaak. Robert William Gile, 51, is being held in the county Detention Center on one felony count of partner or family member assault. He pleaded not guilty to the offense in district court on Nov. 28 in front of District Judge Matt Cuffe. According to a charging document filed by Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang on Nov. 22, Derek Breiland, an officer with the county sheriff’s office, wrote that he and deputy James Derryberry responded to a residence on Cedars Drive at...
Three Libby police officers resign; Chief Kessel put on paid leave
Three Libby City Police officers quit the force on Monday, Nov. 21, and Chief Scott Kessel has been placed on paid administrative leave. The startling news was not announced by city officials until after a social media post revealed the information in the last few days. At the Monday, Dec. 5 city council meeting, city attorney Dean Chisholm said three officers resigned “a week or so ago and the city has begun an inquiry into it.” The trio included Sgt. Chris Pape and officers Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt. Chisholm also said Montana law prohibits Mayor Peggy Williams and city council members from commenting...
Janese “Jan” Marie Dirkes
Janese “Jan” Marie Dirkes was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Scott City, Kansas, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2022, at home near Libby, Montana. She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Dirkes, of 55 years, along with their three children and families: Sean and Wendy, and grandchildren Shyla and Jacob Dirkes; Mike and Zheng, and grandchildren Sara Stoker and Bryan Dirkes, as well as her two great-grandchildren Natalie and Cameron; and Holly and granddaughter Kesche Luna, and son-in-law David Luna, Jr. Although she was born in Kansas, she grew up in Longmont, Colorado. She and Bill dated the...
Troy TV District benefits from LCCF donation
The Troy/Lake Creek TV District recently accepted a $2,000 grant from the Lincoln County Community Foundation which will enable the TV district to upgrade their electrical equipment on King Mountain. The grant was made possible by an endowed gift from the Bob Pedersen estate. Bob spent four years in the U.S. Air Force repairing cameras used on B29 bombers. After that he enrolled in Gonzaga University where he graduated first in his class in electrical engineering. Lincoln County Community Foundations is a tax-exempt public charity that supports the quality of life in south Lincoln County – through donations that are pooled...
Carl T. Martin
Carl T. Martin, 87, of Troy, Montana, passed away Sept. 5, 2022. Services for Carl will be held at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Milnor Lake Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Libby woman charged with burglary
A Libby woman is accused of breaking into a local business and stealing jewelry and cash. Samantha Lee Nelson, 29, pleaded not guilty to three counts, including felony burglary, in Lincoln County District Court on Oct. 24. Nelson is also charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief. According to a report by Libby Police Officer Ronald Buckner, he was alerted by dispatch that a burglary had occurred at a business that had been broken into on the evening of Oct. 1. Buckner spoke to the owner of the business and confirmed a crime had been committed. Bucker wrote that he saw merchandise and...
Man with Libby ties pleads guilty to criminal endangerment
A man with ties to Libby and several DUI convictions recently pleaded guilty to an amended count of criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court. Rex Lee Rohan, 53, entered his plea from a correctional facility in Alaska on Nov. 21. Rohan appeared on video to enter his plea that was the result of a traffic stop on June 16, 2019, in Libby. Rohan was originally charged with felony DUI and two misdemeanors, including reckless driving and speeding. Those charges were dropped as a result of the plea deal with county attorney Marcia Boris. According to the charging document, John R. Davis, a...
