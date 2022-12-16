The broad smiles on everyone’s faces spoke volumes. First responders from south Lincoln County and the children they took shopping for Christmas presents for their families last Thursday were all part of the happiness involved with the Shop with a Cop program. In its eighth year, the program featured donations from more than 100 local businesses and individuals. Everyone was treated to lunch at McDonald’s before hitting the stores. After shopping was over, everyone went to the Libby Assembly of God Church were volunteer wrappers put the finishing touches on a day that everyone will remember. Participating agencies included Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...

