Kansas State Wildcats beat Nebraska for Colorado tight end recruit Andrew Metzger
Kansas State competed against Nebraska for its latest commitment.
Kansas State lands football transfer from Chris Klieman’s old stomping grounds
The Kansas State football team has landed a new transfer.
Why Jerome Tang danced at midcourt following Kansas State’s victory over Nebraska
“How do you not dance for that?”
Daily Delivery: Kansas State fans show Jerome Tang that playing in KC is for the family
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State punished Nebraska, 71-56, on Saturday night at T-Moible Center in Kansas City, and the joint was jumping. As it turns out, K-State fans continue to impress new basketball coach Jerome Tang, and they did so again in KC with a large and vocal crowd to watch the Wildcats. K-State's fans proved that this was just a neutral site game for the resume, but it's a family reunion of sorts for everyone who wears purple.
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 71-56 basketball victory over the Nebraska Huskers
Instant reaction to Kansas State’s 71-56 basketball victory over Nebraska.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ksal.com
Series on Leasing Farmland
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings
Nearly 500 academic and research buildings at public universities in Kansas need $1.2 billion in maintenance to earn a "B+" grade denoting "good repair." The post Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
WIBW
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
Historic preservationists press legal case to block demolition of Docking office building
Gov. Laura Kelly signed an order enabling Docking state office building to be brought to ground level to make way for a new three-story structure. The post Historic preservationists press legal case to block demolition of Docking office building appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s in Topeka talked with 13 NEWS about how to defend yourself or act as a bystander if you or someone else is caught up in a situation involving assault. This comes after Tuesday’s assault on Huntoon & Wanamaker that sent one person to the hospital.
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
