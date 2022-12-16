Read full article on original website
Legals for December, 20 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE TROY RURAL FIRE DISTRICT ANNEXATION PUBLIC HEARING Petitions were presented for annexation to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on December 7, 2022 by the Troy Rural Fire District. Pursuant to 7-33-2125(b) MCA, the County Commission is required to set a public hearing on the petition not less than 4 weeks after the date of the presentation. The Lincoln County Board of County Commissioners did pass Resolution of Intent No. 2022-28 on December 14, 2022. Pursuant to 7-33-2125(2), M.C.A. states, “On the date set for the hearing, the Board of County Commissioners shall consider the petition and...
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center recognized for improving patient care
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center was recently awarded the Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network’s Quality Improvement Award for its work on employee immunization integration. The Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network (PIN) is a voluntary membership of 49 critical access hospitals throughout the state. Through this Network, member hospitals are able to benchmark their performance with their peers on a variety of financial, utilization and direct patient care measures that encourage safe, effective, patient-centered care delivery in even the most remote communities of the state. PIN quality of care measures are based on national benchmarks, but are tailored to reflect the realities of...
A Montana addiction clinic wants to motivate people with rewards. Then came a Medicaid fraud probe.
A Montana addiction clinic's plan to give people with substance use disorders as much as $1,966.50 in gift cards and vouchers to follow its treatment program is raising questions about the use of financial incentives with patients. The tug of war over the effective but largely unregulated tool is playing...
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
Patrick E. Welch
Patrick E. Welch, 69, passed away Dec. 8, 2022, in Libby, Montana, due to dementia. Pat was born Jan. 4, 1953, to Francis E. Welch and Sally J. Anderson in Spokane, Washington. Pat was a son, a brother, a father, and a friend. He grew up in Northpoint, Washington, and spent many years in the forest as a logger. He also did some seasonal work as a fisherman in Alaska, and as a hunting guide in Idaho. Pat spent some time in Portland, and hung out at a little local bar named, of all places, “Montana Bar.” He helped out tending...
Troy TV District benefits from LCCF donation
The Troy/Lake Creek TV District recently accepted a $2,000 grant from the Lincoln County Community Foundation which will enable the TV district to upgrade their electrical equipment on King Mountain. The grant was made possible by an endowed gift from the Bob Pedersen estate. Bob spent four years in the U.S. Air Force repairing cameras used on B29 bombers. After that he enrolled in Gonzaga University where he graduated first in his class in electrical engineering. Lincoln County Community Foundations is a tax-exempt public charity that supports the quality of life in south Lincoln County – through donations that are pooled...
Updated draft growth policy goes before Libby council Monday
Those wishing to comment on the City of Libby’s Growth Policy will once again be able to have their voices heard, as the city tries to look to the future and anticipate growth and development. The draft document is scheduled to receive public comment at the Libby City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The council will then decide if it will pass a resolution of intent to adopt the document. On Oct. 24, the Libby City Planning Board heard public comments and made several changes to the initial draft including wording changes, changes to proposed actions and changes...
Senior commodities distribution set for December
Local senior commodities packages will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Dec. 16 at VFW Post 1548 in Libby. For those not currently enrolled, they may pick up an application at the VFW. Seniors over 60 years of age and in a low income bracket qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture program. For more information, call Jule at 406-291-2201 and leave a message. VFW Post 1548 in Libby is located at 114 West Second St. The food distribution program is not a veteran's program.
Shop with a Cop filled with holiday spirit
The broad smiles on everyone’s faces spoke volumes. First responders from south Lincoln County and the children they took shopping for Christmas presents for their families last Thursday were all part of the happiness involved with the Shop with a Cop program. In its eighth year, the program featured donations from more than 100 local businesses and individuals. Everyone was treated to lunch at McDonald’s before hitting the stores. After shopping was over, everyone went to the Libby Assembly of God Church were volunteer wrappers put the finishing touches on a day that everyone will remember. Participating agencies included Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
Montana Trolley Company brings magic of Christmas to Kalispell
The Montana Trolley Company Christmas Light Tour started ten years ago, with one trolley and now they have six.
Libby's DeShazer places fourth at Tri-State
The Libby High School wrestlers continued their strong beginning to the 2022-23 season last weekend. Greenchain grapplers competed at the Tri-State Tournament at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene Friday and Saturday and the Buzz Lucey Tournament in Eureka on Saturday. According to results on trackwrestling.com, junior 195-pounder Jace DeShazer placed fourth at Tri-State. He opened with two second-period pins. He reached the semifinals with a win due to injury default. In the semifinals, DeShazer suffered his first loss of the season after unbeaten Gentry Smith of Post Falls, Idaho, pinned him in 4:50. Smith went on to win the weight class. In the...
Turner Mountain eyes Dec. 23 opening date
Turner Mountain Ski Area is set to open next week. While officials say the tentative opening date of Friday, Dec. 23 is weather dependent, conditions are certainly favorable. The ski season has begun with a number of large snowstorms bearing down on northwest Montana, and numerous forecasters have predicted a triple-dip La Nina phase in the Pacific Ocean. Usually a La Nina system means more precipitation for this part of the country, “which is wonderful if you’re a skier,” according to Bruce Zwang of Turner Mountain. Of course the mountain will continue to monitor conditions with an eye set on providing riders...
Progress being made on Cabinet Heights water moratorium
Progress is being made by Libby City officials after it was informed it would need to halt new water connections in a development area, or risk contaminating the municipal water supply in April 2022. After a municipal water moratorium was issued for Cabinet Heights, a housing development area of the City of Libby, the city has dedicated over $1.1 million in grant dollars to the project – currently in preliminary stages, before approval to engineer the project is given by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. In April, Libby City Administrator Saumuel Sikes issued the moratorium on new hookups to the 6-inch...
Eureka educator's thoughts on 2022 election
The argument that the 2020 election was fraudulent is not only untrue, it is worse than untrue because it threatens our democracy, our rule of law, and whether justice for all will survive in our country. People who believe in these grievances should know better. If they don't, they're being misled by people who know better. Many rationalize these grievances as tools to defeat Democrats, reversing socialism, ‘wokeness,’ radicalism, or “owning the libs.” 60% of Republicans still believe this is true — from the top of the GOP to state leaders. They know The Big Lie is false. They know that...
Legals for November, 29 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
Work crews continue snow cleanup on city streets
Work crews used heavy equipment to continue snow cleanup efforts on the streets and avenues of Libby on Tuesday, Dec. 6. More than a foot of snow fell in the valley the previous week. The National Weather Service is calling for some snow, possibly a few inches, over the weekend.
Christmas concert at Memorial Events Center
An all choirs Christmas concert will be held at the Libby Memorial Events Center. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Choirs from the high school and middle school as well as Honors and Children's Select will be featured.
Maxine Foote
Maxine Foote, 92, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on March 16, 1930, to Benjamin Helton and Ollie Book Helton at Freeland, Washington. She was the youngest of four children and was raised and educated on Whidbey Island, Washington. She met Cecil Foote at an S.O. dance in Coupeville in 1944 and they later married in 1946. They lived for a short time in Idaho and later settled in the Libby and Troy, Montana, area where they raised their family. Maxine enjoyed quilting, knitting and caring for her family of five children. Many people enjoyed receiving her knitted dishcloths and hand-pieced quilts. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil Foote in 2018, and son Clyde Foote in 2011. She is survived by her son Butch Foote (Julie) of Libby, Ron Foote (Jeree) of Lander, Wyoming, Ken Foote (Barbara) of Chehalis, Washington, and Marcia Foote, of Bigfork, Montana, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Betty Cunningham, of St. Maries, Idaho. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for March 25, 2023, at the Troy Community Baptist Church.
Authorities respond to truck accident east of Libby
There were no injuries in an accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 2, just east of Paul Bunyan Lane in Lincoln County. The truck was headed west when it left the right side of the road and ended up on the passenger side. Montana Highway Patrol, the Libby Volunteer Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
