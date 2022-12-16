Read full article on original website
Libby's DeShazer places fourth at Tri-State
The Libby High School wrestlers continued their strong beginning to the 2022-23 season last weekend. Greenchain grapplers competed at the Tri-State Tournament at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene Friday and Saturday and the Buzz Lucey Tournament in Eureka on Saturday. According to results on trackwrestling.com, junior 195-pounder Jace DeShazer placed fourth at Tri-State. He opened with two second-period pins. He reached the semifinals with a win due to injury default. In the semifinals, DeShazer suffered his first loss of the season after unbeaten Gentry Smith of Post Falls, Idaho, pinned him in 4:50. Smith went on to win the weight class. In the...
News-Medical.net
A Montana addiction clinic wants to motivate people with rewards. Then came a Medicaid fraud probe.
A Montana addiction clinic's plan to give people with substance use disorders as much as $1,966.50 in gift cards and vouchers to follow its treatment program is raising questions about the use of financial incentives with patients. The tug of war over the effective but largely unregulated tool is playing...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Ronan, Polson hand Lady Loggers defeats
The Libby girls varsity basketball team fell to 0-4 after two losses last week at home. Thursday, the Lady Loggers fell to Ronan, 43-21, then to Polson on Saturday, 40-14. In the Ronan game, Libby trailed 9-5 after one quarter, but the Maidens took control and opened up a 12-point lead, 21-9, at halftime. The lead was still 12 entering the fourth quarter when Ronan scored the first nine points to seal the win. In Saturday’s game, both teams struggled to score in the first quarter as the Lady Pirates held a 7-5 lead. But Polson found its shooting touch and outscored the Lady...
Shop with a Cop filled with holiday spirit
The broad smiles on everyone’s faces spoke volumes. First responders from south Lincoln County and the children they took shopping for Christmas presents for their families last Thursday were all part of the happiness involved with the Shop with a Cop program. In its eighth year, the program featured donations from more than 100 local businesses and individuals. Everyone was treated to lunch at McDonald’s before hitting the stores. After shopping was over, everyone went to the Libby Assembly of God Church were volunteer wrappers put the finishing touches on a day that everyone will remember. Participating agencies included Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
Retiring Lincoln Co. Commissioner Bennett grateful
Lincoln County Commissioner Jerry Bennett said recently that the first word he learned as a child was “No.” Bennett chuckled when he said it, but he believes it has served him well in his life, his work and as a public servant. “Government was never designed to be charitable, it was designed to be efficient and to make sure people are protected and safe,” Bennett said. Bennett did not seek a second term for county commissioner and at 66, he’s ready to focus on other projects - namely 40 acres of land that he says needs cleared. On Wednesday afternoon, a retirement party was...
Legals for December, 20 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE TROY RURAL FIRE DISTRICT ANNEXATION PUBLIC HEARING Petitions were presented for annexation to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on December 7, 2022 by the Troy Rural Fire District. Pursuant to 7-33-2125(b) MCA, the County Commission is required to set a public hearing on the petition not less than 4 weeks after the date of the presentation. The Lincoln County Board of County Commissioners did pass Resolution of Intent No. 2022-28 on December 14, 2022. Pursuant to 7-33-2125(2), M.C.A. states, “On the date set for the hearing, the Board of County Commissioners shall consider the petition and...
Maxine Foote
Maxine Foote, 92, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on March 16, 1930, to Benjamin Helton and Ollie Book Helton at Freeland, Washington. She was the youngest of four children and was raised and educated on Whidbey Island, Washington. She met Cecil Foote at an S.O. dance in Coupeville in 1944 and they later married in 1946. They lived for a short time in Idaho and later settled in the Libby and Troy, Montana, area where they raised their family. Maxine enjoyed quilting, knitting and caring for her family of five children. Many people enjoyed receiving her knitted dishcloths and hand-pieced quilts. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil Foote in 2018, and son Clyde Foote in 2011. She is survived by her son Butch Foote (Julie) of Libby, Ron Foote (Jeree) of Lander, Wyoming, Ken Foote (Barbara) of Chehalis, Washington, and Marcia Foote, of Bigfork, Montana, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Betty Cunningham, of St. Maries, Idaho. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for March 25, 2023, at the Troy Community Baptist Church.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center recognized for improving patient care
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center was recently awarded the Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network’s Quality Improvement Award for its work on employee immunization integration. The Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network (PIN) is a voluntary membership of 49 critical access hospitals throughout the state. Through this Network, member hospitals are able to benchmark their performance with their peers on a variety of financial, utilization and direct patient care measures that encourage safe, effective, patient-centered care delivery in even the most remote communities of the state. PIN quality of care measures are based on national benchmarks, but are tailored to reflect the realities of...
Authorities respond to truck accident east of Libby
There were no injuries in an accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 2, just east of Paul Bunyan Lane in Lincoln County. The truck was headed west when it left the right side of the road and ended up on the passenger side. Montana Highway Patrol, the Libby Volunteer Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
Libby man pleads guilty to felony in golf course incident
One of two Libby men who faced felony charges for the alleged theft of a golf cart and vandalism in July at Cabinet View Golf Course recently pleaded guilty. Shane Brian Rice, 20, pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to felony criminal mischief in Lincoln County District Court. Charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were dismissed as part of Rice's plea deal. Sentencing for Rice is set for Feb. 13. The case against Cole Douglas Murphy, who is also charged with felony burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, is pending. Each man pleaded...
Janese “Jan” Marie Dirkes
Janese “Jan” Marie Dirkes was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Scott City, Kansas, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2022, at home near Libby, Montana. She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Dirkes, of 55 years, along with their three children and families: Sean and Wendy, and grandchildren Shyla and Jacob Dirkes; Mike and Zheng, and grandchildren Sara Stoker and Bryan Dirkes, as well as her two great-grandchildren Natalie and Cameron; and Holly and granddaughter Kesche Luna, and son-in-law David Luna, Jr. Although she was born in Kansas, she grew up in Longmont, Colorado. She and Bill dated the...
Carl T. Martin
Carl T. Martin, 87, of Troy, Montana, passed away Sept. 5, 2022. Services for Carl will be held at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Milnor Lake Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Draft growth policy edges closer to final passage
Shortly before the Dec. 5 Libby City Council meeting a public hearing on the city's draft growth policy solicited public feedback before making plans to pass the final resolution later this month. After reviewing changes recommended by the Planning Board, and modifying the policy in response to the public in the Dec. 5 meeting the council has decided to revisit the draft on Dec. 19. The city has been helped through this process by Joel Nelson, of Land Solutions. “Before we should start out there is still some misunderstanding, the planning area boundary that’s shown on our map is not an...
Troy TV District benefits from LCCF donation
The Troy/Lake Creek TV District recently accepted a $2,000 grant from the Lincoln County Community Foundation which will enable the TV district to upgrade their electrical equipment on King Mountain. The grant was made possible by an endowed gift from the Bob Pedersen estate. Bob spent four years in the U.S. Air Force repairing cameras used on B29 bombers. After that he enrolled in Gonzaga University where he graduated first in his class in electrical engineering. Lincoln County Community Foundations is a tax-exempt public charity that supports the quality of life in south Lincoln County – through donations that are pooled...
Eureka man sentenced in meth possession case
A Eureka man who recently pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court on Dec. 5. Dom L. Tumlin, 55, appeared in court on Oct. 17 with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson. Tumlin’s deal with Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang called for a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession to be dropped. The agreement includes a 3-year suspended sentence to the Montana State Prison. It will be served concurrently to a sentence he is serving in Flathead County for burglary from a 2013 conviction. According to court documents, Tumlin stole more than $10,000 from a...
Virgil J. Totten
Virgil J. Totten, 82, of Libby, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.
