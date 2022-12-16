Read full article on original website
Carnival-Owned Cruise Lines Adds 48 Special Sailings
Founded in 1873, Holland America observes its 150th anniversary this season. And it's offering passengers a chance to celebrate the occasion. Throughout its history, the company's ships have sailed into ports and across oceans with more than 150 vessels over time. In 2020, the cruise line had to pause its...
cntraveler.com
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America
Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
3 stowaways traveled 11 days on a ship's rudder, then rescued by coast guards
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change
People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
See Inside Japan's Stunning Luxury Train with a Traditional Tea Room on Board
The exclusive Seven Stars train boasts elevated food and drink, grand suites with private showers, and sweeping views of Kyushu.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings
The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
Norwegian Cruise Line reveals new routes for 2024 and 2025: 'Ultimate cruise vacation'
Norwegian Cruise Line announces its new sail itineraries for winter 2024, summer 2025 and winter 2025. Six ships will travel to the Greek Isles, the Caribbean, Alaska and more.
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
cntraveler.com
What To See & Where To Go In Marylebone, London
Packed with boutique-lined streets, dinky under-the-radar restaurants, intriguing little passageways and smart neighborhood hotels, Marylebone is an area of London you can get lost in for an entire day. Join Becky Lucas and Nick Carvell for a look at their favorite spots while they reminisce about when their friendship started, working together nearby.
cntraveler.com
You Voted This Airline the Best in the World—Does Their Food Match Up?
When we think of airline food, chances are we’re imagining stale pasta with unseasoned sauce and an overly sweet mystery-flavoured cake. But this is the Singapore Airlines menu—a carrier awarded by you as the world’s best airline for its exceptional service and food. Coming from a home base with a whopping 42 Michelin stars, you would expect nothing short of fine-dining from the high-flier, especially when it comes to its first (referred to as suites) and business classes.
This Three-Story Cartagena Bar Is Making Some of the Best Cocktails in the World
Alquímico, which has a different menu for each floor, is highlighting Colombian ingredients and experimental techniques in a stunning old mansion.
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Belize All Inclusive Packages
Home to the world’s second-largest barrier reef, Belize offers the perfect marriage of beach bliss and adventure. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of reputable companies offering all-inclusive vacation packages for the ultimate stress-free getaway to this pocket of paradise. Belize might be small, but it has plenty to say...
‘White Lotus’ Has Caused Flight and Hotel Searches to Sicily to Surge: Report
If you’re anxiously awaiting the season two finale of The White Lotus, there’s a good chance you’ve got Sicily (and fan theories) on the brain. As it turns out, due to the show’s aesthetically pleasing setting, more travelers than ever are eyeing the ancient resort town of Taormina for their next sun-filled getaway. According to new data from Hopper, there’s recently been a surge in flight and hotel searches to the picturesque Italian island. In November, vacations from the UK to Sicily specifically were up 61 percent when compared to last year, while the US saw a 90 percent spark in inquiries. The...
hotelnewsme.com
A TASTE CARRIED FOR YEARS: PERSIAN EATERY JOONAM OPENS ITS DOORS IN DUBAI
Joonam, operated by Guru Concepts, will be unveiled this month at The Pointe, Dubai. Inspired by Iranian values and tradition with a tantalizing menu paying homage to enticing Persian flavours, Joonam is a welcoming dining concept perfect for friends and family alike. Meaning ‘my dear’ in Persian, Joonam is a...
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
cntraveler.com
At One of Australia's Oldest Museums, A New Emphasis on Indigenous Artists
Hewn from the pinkish sandstone bedrock beneath Sydney, the neoclassical edifice that houses the Art Gallery of New South Wales was built to project the values of the British Empire. Now, 150 years later, a major redevelopment and expansion of the site, christened the Sydney Modern Project, boldly asserts a different vision: one that integrates the visual culture of the very people the empire once sought to obliterate.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
