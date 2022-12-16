YPSILANTI, MI --A sign posted in Ypsilanti advertising a birria restaurant was taken down almost as soon as it was put up, but the point was made -- tacos are coming. “Someone got wind of it, got on social media and said, ‘Oh my god, birria’s coming to Ypsilanti,’” said Michael Cortez, owner of Birria El Jefe. “It was only up for a week and the city made me take it down, but I really got my point across so they all know the birria’s coming.”

