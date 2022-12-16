Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant
One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Here are even more student hangouts lost to time at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan students have lived in Ann Arbor since the public university moved to the city in 1837. That means 185 years of students carving out their own corners of the city to escape the hustle and bustle of college life. An old sandwich shop,...
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
Get 3 tacos for $10 at this converted 1972 trailer in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI --A sign posted in Ypsilanti advertising a birria restaurant was taken down almost as soon as it was put up, but the point was made -- tacos are coming. “Someone got wind of it, got on social media and said, ‘Oh my god, birria’s coming to Ypsilanti,’” said Michael Cortez, owner of Birria El Jefe. “It was only up for a week and the city made me take it down, but I really got my point across so they all know the birria’s coming.”
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
Diamond Castle opens second location, this one in downtown Plymouth
It only took a few months for jewelry to make a grand reappearance in downtown Plymouth's Mayflower Centre. Novi-based Diamond Castle Jewelers recently opened a second showroom in the space formerly occupied by Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth, which closed earlier this summer after 72 years in business. Owner Kevin Ansara...
Grosse Pointe Park to sell several city-owned properties on Alter Road
GROSSE POINTE PARK — Several parcels of adjacent property that Grosse Pointe Park owns in Detroit are going on the market. The Park City Council voted unanimously in favor of selling the properties — located at 2170, 2174, 2180, 2186, 2194, 2226 and 2500 Alter Road — during a meeting Nov. 28. The land is usually referred to as the “Pitters property” because it once housed Phil Pitters Inc., a landscaping, concrete and masonry company.
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home
Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
