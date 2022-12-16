Clinicians and policy makers might get assistance from artificial intelligence in predicting opioid use disorder, thanks to a team of Alberta researchers. The researchers have created and tested a machine learning model that reliably predicts the risk of developing the disorder in individual patients by analyzing administrative health data at the population level. Administrative health data are created every time a patient interacts with the health-care system—for example, by visiting a doctor, getting a diagnostic test, being admitted to hospital or filling a prescription.

13 DAYS AGO