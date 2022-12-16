ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

3-year study of NPs in the ED: Worse outcomes, higher costs

Nurse practitioners (NPs) delivering emergency care without physician supervision or collaboration in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) increase lengths of stay by 11% and raise 30-day preventable hospitalizations by 20% compared with emergency physicians, says a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. AMA Recovery Plan for...
ARIZONA STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about the four levels of hospice care

Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
MedicalXpress

Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments

They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
MedicalXpress

Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes

Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress

Machine learning predicts risk of opioid use disorder for individual patients

Clinicians and policy makers might get assistance from artificial intelligence in predicting opioid use disorder, thanks to a team of Alberta researchers. The researchers have created and tested a machine learning model that reliably predicts the risk of developing the disorder in individual patients by analyzing administrative health data at the population level. Administrative health data are created every time a patient interacts with the health-care system—for example, by visiting a doctor, getting a diagnostic test, being admitted to hospital or filling a prescription.
MedicalXpress

Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery

A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
MedicalXpress

Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued

Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
The Hill

Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now

Restrictive asset rules make financial security and independence hopelessly out of reach for individuals and families that need them the most. While middle-class households often have cash reserves and other investments they can rely on in times of need, many of those receiving welfare benefits are forced to maintain minimal savings due to strict asset…
tctmd.com

Shifting Acute MI Outcomes by Medicare Type: A Window Into Insurer’s Influence

Older Americans with acute MI enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2009 had similar or modestly better short-term mortality compared with those in traditional Medicare, with evidence of less resource utilization while hospitalized and after discharge, an analysis of US data suggest. By 2018, the gap in survival had narrowed but some differences remained.
MedicalXpress

Program that trains community health workers to deliver hearing care shows success among low-income older adults

A first-in-kind program that trains trusted older adult community health workers to fit and deliver low-cost hearing technology to peers with hearing loss significantly improved communication function among participants, according to the results of a randomized clinical trial led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers. According to the National Institutes of...
MARYLAND STATE
KXLY

Cost of Parking at Cancer Center Adds to Patient Financial Burden

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Hospital parking fees contribute to financial toxicity among cancer patients, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences. Noting that parking fees can contribute to financial toxicity in cancer care, Mustafa Al Balushi,...
MedicalXpress

Music therapy reduces pain and anxiety for patients with cancer and sickle cell disease

A new study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that patients with cancer and patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) treated at an academic cancer center reported clinically significant reductions in pain and anxiety in response to music therapy. Furthermore, patients with SCD who received music therapy reported significantly higher pain and anxiety at baseline than patients with hematologic and/or oncologic conditions excluding SCD. The findings from this study were recently published in the journal Integrative Cancer Therapies.
HackerNoon

Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records

Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
WISCONSIN STATE
HIT Consultant

VA Provides Veterans with Immersive, VR Treatment for Chronic Lower Back Pain

– AppliedVR, an immersive therapeutics (ITx) pioneer advancing a novel, virtual reality-based approach to medicine, today announced a contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide its FDA-authorized RelieVRx (formerly EaseVRx) solution to select Veterans impacted by chronic lower back pain (CLBP). – AppliedVR was awarded the...
Arizona Mirror

Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients

Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

