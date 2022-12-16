Read full article on original website
15 Million Americans Are About to Lose Their Health Care. Congress Must Act | Opinion
It's time to avert an even greater disaster by preventing millions of eligible families from losing health care because of nothing more than missing paperwork.
AMA
3-year study of NPs in the ED: Worse outcomes, higher costs
Nurse practitioners (NPs) delivering emergency care without physician supervision or collaboration in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) increase lengths of stay by 11% and raise 30-day preventable hospitalizations by 20% compared with emergency physicians, says a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. AMA Recovery Plan for...
Medical News Today
What to know about the four levels of hospice care
Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
MedicalXpress
Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments
They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Machine learning predicts risk of opioid use disorder for individual patients
Clinicians and policy makers might get assistance from artificial intelligence in predicting opioid use disorder, thanks to a team of Alberta researchers. The researchers have created and tested a machine learning model that reliably predicts the risk of developing the disorder in individual patients by analyzing administrative health data at the population level. Administrative health data are created every time a patient interacts with the health-care system—for example, by visiting a doctor, getting a diagnostic test, being admitted to hospital or filling a prescription.
MedicalXpress
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
Restrictive asset rules make financial security and independence hopelessly out of reach for individuals and families that need them the most. While middle-class households often have cash reserves and other investments they can rely on in times of need, many of those receiving welfare benefits are forced to maintain minimal savings due to strict asset…
tctmd.com
Shifting Acute MI Outcomes by Medicare Type: A Window Into Insurer’s Influence
Older Americans with acute MI enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2009 had similar or modestly better short-term mortality compared with those in traditional Medicare, with evidence of less resource utilization while hospitalized and after discharge, an analysis of US data suggest. By 2018, the gap in survival had narrowed but some differences remained.
MedicalXpress
Program that trains community health workers to deliver hearing care shows success among low-income older adults
A first-in-kind program that trains trusted older adult community health workers to fit and deliver low-cost hearing technology to peers with hearing loss significantly improved communication function among participants, according to the results of a randomized clinical trial led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers. According to the National Institutes of...
KXLY
Cost of Parking at Cancer Center Adds to Patient Financial Burden
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Hospital parking fees contribute to financial toxicity among cancer patients, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences. Noting that parking fees can contribute to financial toxicity in cancer care, Mustafa Al Balushi,...
MedicalXpress
Music therapy reduces pain and anxiety for patients with cancer and sickle cell disease
A new study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that patients with cancer and patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) treated at an academic cancer center reported clinically significant reductions in pain and anxiety in response to music therapy. Furthermore, patients with SCD who received music therapy reported significantly higher pain and anxiety at baseline than patients with hematologic and/or oncologic conditions excluding SCD. The findings from this study were recently published in the journal Integrative Cancer Therapies.
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
khn.org
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
VA Provides Veterans with Immersive, VR Treatment for Chronic Lower Back Pain
– AppliedVR, an immersive therapeutics (ITx) pioneer advancing a novel, virtual reality-based approach to medicine, today announced a contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide its FDA-authorized RelieVRx (formerly EaseVRx) solution to select Veterans impacted by chronic lower back pain (CLBP). – AppliedVR was awarded the...
Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients
Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MedicalXpress
Transition to telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic accompanied by increased use of alcohol treatment
The transition to telehealth-based care at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was followed by an increase in initiation of and engagement with specialty alcohol treatment, according to a study of health records at one large U.S. health system. The study, published in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, found the...
