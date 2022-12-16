Romeo Okwara with his second sack of the game. Defense needs all of that and more here. Wilson misses downfield. Third-and-19 -- great throw to Garrett Wilson for 22 yards and a new set of downs. That’s tough. Less than one minute left. Another first-down ball from Wilson to Wilson. John Cominsky gets home for the sack, and the Jets use their first timeout with 19 seconds left. They wasted a ton of time. Incomplete. Fourth-and-18. Oh my. The Jets with an absolute miracle, to even get a chance at the 58-yard field goal. Elijah Moore runs under the ball, huge play. Here we go. Wow. Greg Zuerlein is no good.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO