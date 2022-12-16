Read full article on original website
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions find way to beat Jets 20-17
The Detroit Lions needed a win on the road against one of the best all-around defenses in the league in Week 15 to get back to .500, keeping their playoff hopes afloat. And, guess what? That’s exactly what they accomplished against the New York Jets. The Lions (7-7) won...
Detroit Lions at New York Jets: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 15
There is a lot on the line in the Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions (6-7) and New York Jets (7-6) from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Detroit’s postseason chances are on the rise, but it needs to keep winning to stay alive. And the Jets have lost four of their last six games after starting hot.
Detroit Lions awaiting testing on safety DeShon Elliott’s ‘tender’ shoulder
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions aren’t sure if they’ll have starting safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) ahead of their short-week matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Elliott, who left after 39 defensive snaps, told the Detroit Free Press after the team’s win against the New York...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson fuels stingy run defense
Detroit Lions prized rookie defender Aidan Hutchinson isn’t slowing down, with his second consecutive game as the team’s highest-graded defender from Pro Football Focus. Hutchinson helped fuel Detroit’s dominant run defense, which held the Jets to only 50 rushing yards on 22 attempts and a long of 6 yards in Week 15. The former Michigan star earned the highest run-defense grade of his young career (81.0). Hutchinson now ranks fourth among all edge defenders through the last five games, trailing only Raiders’ Maxx Crosby in snaps at his position on the year. Hutchinson finished with five tackles, including one for loss, while generating two pressures and four PFF run stops (“tackles that constitute a ‘failure’ for the offense”).
Lions avoid disaster to beat Jets 20-17, keep playoff hopes alive: Live updates recap
Romeo Okwara with his second sack of the game. Defense needs all of that and more here. Wilson misses downfield. Third-and-19 -- great throw to Garrett Wilson for 22 yards and a new set of downs. That’s tough. Less than one minute left. Another first-down ball from Wilson to Wilson. John Cominsky gets home for the sack, and the Jets use their first timeout with 19 seconds left. They wasted a ton of time. Incomplete. Fourth-and-18. Oh my. The Jets with an absolute miracle, to even get a chance at the 58-yard field goal. Elijah Moore runs under the ball, huge play. Here we go. Wow. Greg Zuerlein is no good.
Detroit Lions give two Flushing best friends Super Bowl tickets
FLUSHING, MI – Two best friends who play youth football in the Flushing Community Schools district were given tickets to the Super Bowl in February. Kellen Haddon and Jeremiah “Juju” Millard, who uses a wheelchair, were the orchestrators of the Detroit Lions’ “Play of the Year.”
Inside the locker room: Zach Wilson kicking self for failed final drive against Lions
Zach Wilson hadn’t started in three weeks, and while it was an erratic ride, the young quarterback had the New York Jets within striking distance down the stretch. Wilson had some rabbit-out-of-a-hat moments in the 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15. He took a hit, lobbing an end-over-end duck to keep one drive alive, then kept the Jets above water, throwing caution to the wind when letting the ball rip downfield for rookie Jets receiver Garrett Wilson on a couple of occasions.
How to watch Lions at Jets (12/18/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The Detroit Lions (6-7) are on the road for the first time in nearly a month, with newfound playoff dreams to hang onto against the New York Jets (7-6) in Week 15. Detroit Lions’ postseason dreams boosted by Seahawks loss: ‘That was nice’. Watch the Detroit Lions on...
