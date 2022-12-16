ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson fuels stingy run defense

Detroit Lions prized rookie defender Aidan Hutchinson isn’t slowing down, with his second consecutive game as the team’s highest-graded defender from Pro Football Focus. Hutchinson helped fuel Detroit’s dominant run defense, which held the Jets to only 50 rushing yards on 22 attempts and a long of 6 yards in Week 15. The former Michigan star earned the highest run-defense grade of his young career (81.0). Hutchinson now ranks fourth among all edge defenders through the last five games, trailing only Raiders’ Maxx Crosby in snaps at his position on the year. Hutchinson finished with five tackles, including one for loss, while generating two pressures and four PFF run stops (“tackles that constitute a ‘failure’ for the offense”).
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions avoid disaster to beat Jets 20-17, keep playoff hopes alive: Live updates recap

Romeo Okwara with his second sack of the game. Defense needs all of that and more here. Wilson misses downfield. Third-and-19 -- great throw to Garrett Wilson for 22 yards and a new set of downs. That’s tough. Less than one minute left. Another first-down ball from Wilson to Wilson. John Cominsky gets home for the sack, and the Jets use their first timeout with 19 seconds left. They wasted a ton of time. Incomplete. Fourth-and-18. Oh my. The Jets with an absolute miracle, to even get a chance at the 58-yard field goal. Elijah Moore runs under the ball, huge play. Here we go. Wow. Greg Zuerlein is no good.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Detroit Lions give two Flushing best friends Super Bowl tickets

FLUSHING, MI – Two best friends who play youth football in the Flushing Community Schools district were given tickets to the Super Bowl in February. Kellen Haddon and Jeremiah “Juju” Millard, who uses a wheelchair, were the orchestrators of the Detroit Lions’ “Play of the Year.”
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Inside the locker room: Zach Wilson kicking self for failed final drive against Lions

Zach Wilson hadn’t started in three weeks, and while it was an erratic ride, the young quarterback had the New York Jets within striking distance down the stretch. Wilson had some rabbit-out-of-a-hat moments in the 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15. He took a hit, lobbing an end-over-end duck to keep one drive alive, then kept the Jets above water, throwing caution to the wind when letting the ball rip downfield for rookie Jets receiver Garrett Wilson on a couple of occasions.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy