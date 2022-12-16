An article published in the journal eLife reports a study in which researchers conclude that the proportion of the population previously infected by SARS-CoV-2 (infection-induced seroprevalence) can be estimated using blood donation samples. The findings offer a sort of "portrait" of the first year of the COVID-19 epidemic in Brazil. According to the authors, their novel methodology can also be used to track and estimate collective immunity to other infectious diseases.

1 HOUR AGO