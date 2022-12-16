Read full article on original website
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
Music therapy reduces pain and anxiety for patients with cancer and sickle cell disease
A new study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that patients with cancer and patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) treated at an academic cancer center reported clinically significant reductions in pain and anxiety in response to music therapy. Furthermore, patients with SCD who received music therapy reported significantly higher pain and anxiety at baseline than patients with hematologic and/or oncologic conditions excluding SCD. The findings from this study were recently published in the journal Integrative Cancer Therapies.
Common food dye can trigger inflammatory bowel diseases, say researchers
Long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can be a potential trigger of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, says McMaster University's Waliul Khan. Researchers using experimental animal models of IBD found that continual exposure to Allura Red AC harms gut health and promotes inflammation. The dye...
Increased incidence of menstrual disturbances after COVID vaccination in girls aged 12-15: Study
The first reports that several women experienced menstrual disturbances after coronavirus vaccination came early in summer 2021. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) promptly introduced questions about menstrual disturbances into ongoing population studies. The first results indicated that coronavirus vaccination can affect menstruation in women between the ages of 18 and 30.
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Myelin determines energy metabolism in inhibitory brain cells: Study
Researchers at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience have discovered that the energy management of inhibitory brain cells is different than that of excitatory cells in our brain. Why is that the case and what is the link with multiple sclerosis?. Brain cells are connected to each other by axons, the...
Digital therapies can alleviate depressive symptoms
With a shortage of therapists, help with mental health problems is being sought from digital interventions, where elements of psychological treatment are offered via computer programs or mobile applications. According to a study, smart devices can help identify people with symptoms of depression and anxiety. Every year, 400 million people...
Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients
An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyze data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
Study identifies a signaling cascade behind retina regeneration in zebrafish
Blinding eye diseases like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma are accompanied by the death of neurons in the retina that leads to blindness. Although several strategies are being investigated for restoring sight to the people who are blind, including using stem cells from the body to regenerate retinal neurons lost to injury or disease. While regenerative stem cells have not been identified in the adult human retina, they have been found in zebrafish.
Critical illness myopathy is a common condition in intensive care patients, finds study
Critical illness myopathy (CIM) is a common complication affecting ventilator-treated intensive care patients, which can lead to increased mortality/morbidity, prolonged hospital care, impaired patient quality of life, and increased health care costs. The study was recently published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle. Over the past 65 years,...
Enzyme inhibition promotes bone formation and curbs the development of bone metastases, study finds
In our bones, specialized cells called osteoblasts are responsible for building up bone substance. A team of researchers led by scientists from the DKFZ-Hector Cancer Institute at the University Medical Center Mannheim and the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf has now identified an enzyme that controls the activity of osteoblasts. An agent that inhibits the activity of this enzyme reduced cancer-related bone loss and the number of bone metastases in multiple myeloma and in lung and breast cancer models in mice.
Doctors find mental health chatbots are effective in helping treat symptoms in people with depression
Clinician scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that mental health chatbots are able to effectively engage people with depression in empathetic conversations and assist in the treatment of their symptoms. Chatbots or conversational agents are computer programs that simulate human conversations. They are increasingly used in...
New study shows cognitively impaired degu is a natural animal model well suited for Alzheimer's research
Led by researchers from the University of California at Irvine, a new study reveals that a long-lived Chilean rodent, called Octodon degus (degu), is a useful and practical model of natural sporadic Alzheimer's disease. The findings were published today in Acta Neuropathologica Communications. "We found robust neurodegenerative features in cognitively...
AI better than human eye at predicting brain metastasis outcomes, find researchers
A recent study by York University researchers suggests an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technique they developed is considerably more effective than the human eye when it comes to predicting therapy outcomes in patients with brain metastases. The team hopes the new research and technology could eventually lead to more tailored treatment plans and better health outcomes for cancer patients.
New genomic variants associated with CHIP identified
A team of researchers at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has identified new genomic variants associated with clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP). In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they used exome-wide and genome-wide association analyses to study differences in the blood of some people with somatic mutations. Nature has also published a Research Highlights piece in the same journal issue, discussing the work done by the New York team.
Program that trains community health workers to deliver hearing care shows success among low-income older adults
A first-in-kind program that trains trusted older adult community health workers to fit and deliver low-cost hearing technology to peers with hearing loss significantly improved communication function among participants, according to the results of a randomized clinical trial led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers. According to the National Institutes of...
Rethinking how cancer cells evade targeted therapy
Glioblastomas (GBMs) are incurable brain tumors with a prognosis of about one-and-a half years on average. They are highly resistant to treatment and have defied all attempts at precision therapy. In their study publishing December 20 in Nature Cancer, first author Lin Wang, Ph.D. and senior author Aaron Diaz, Ph.D.,...
New Zealanders still not making enough effort to be 'sun safe,' says study
Sunscreen alone is not enough, University of Otago researchers are reminding people, after a study published today reveals the slip, slop, slap message is still not getting through. The study, led by Dr. Geri McLeod, of Christchurch, interviewed 1,877 people over the age of 15 who had spent at least...
Seasonal changes in adolescent suicide explain controversial '13 Reasons Why' findings
An analysis of suicide data published today concludes that seasonal fluctuations in suicide among adolescents and young adults ages 10 to 24 can explain the controversial findings that the adolescent suicide rate increased with the release of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." The research, by Dan Romer, Ph.D., research...
