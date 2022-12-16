Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Lonely heart-failure patients face worse outcomes than sociable peers
Older heart failure patients who feel that they have lost their social role amongst friends and family are more likely to suffer poor clinical outcomes. This is the finding of a new study in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine that has examined the specific aspects of social interaction that can lead to a poor prognosis for these patients.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
MedicalXpress
Music therapy reduces pain and anxiety for patients with cancer and sickle cell disease
A new study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that patients with cancer and patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) treated at an academic cancer center reported clinically significant reductions in pain and anxiety in response to music therapy. Furthermore, patients with SCD who received music therapy reported significantly higher pain and anxiety at baseline than patients with hematologic and/or oncologic conditions excluding SCD. The findings from this study were recently published in the journal Integrative Cancer Therapies.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals That COVID Virus Alters RNA in Infected Cells
A new study describes how the functioning of RNA changes in cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus. The findings provide clues as to how different variants can escape the immune system, and serve as a basis for the development of novel treatments. For the first time, scientists have shown...
MedicalXpress
Cell therapy may slow kidney damage from type 2 diabetes
University of Galway, in collaboration with the NEPHSTROM Consortium, has announced promising results from a new cell therapy trial for people living with diabetes. The NEPHSTROM clinical trial is taking the first steps to investigate the value of a novel cell therapy for adults who have type 2 diabetes and worsening kidney disease, despite best medical treatment.
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans
A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
MedicalXpress
Genome sequencing reveals underdiagnosed cause of long-term lung condition
Southampton clinical researchers, working as part of a UK team, have shed new light on causes of bronchiectasis, a long-term lung condition currently effecting more than 200,000 people in the UK. People who have bronchiectasis experience a persistent cough, shortness of breath and recurring infections because their airways have become...
MedicalXpress
Critical illness myopathy is a common condition in intensive care patients, finds study
Critical illness myopathy (CIM) is a common complication affecting ventilator-treated intensive care patients, which can lead to increased mortality/morbidity, prolonged hospital care, impaired patient quality of life, and increased health care costs. The study was recently published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle. Over the past 65 years,...
MedicalXpress
New biomarker strategy devised to screen for, diagnose deadly heart complication from cancer treatment
Researchers at Michigan Medicine have devised a new biomarker-based strategy to screen for a rare and deadly complication caused by monoclonal antibodies used to treat several cancers. In a study published in JACC CardioOncology, investigators found that nearly all patients with cancer who were diagnosed with myocarditis after being treated...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify hormone that drives fatigue after cancer radiation therapy
Fatigue is a common and potentially debilitating side effect of cancer radiation therapy. A team led by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently found that the skin produces the hormone β-endorphin in response to radiation therapy, and that elevated β-endorphin levels contribute to fatigue after treatment. The research, which is published in Science Advances, suggests that inhibiting this hormone might benefit patients.
MedicalXpress
Decision aid improves decision quality for seniors with chronic kidney disease
For older adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), a decision aid about kidney replacement therapy improves decision quality and clarifies treatment preferences, according to a study published online Dec. 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Keren Ladin, Ph.D., from Tufts University in Boston, and colleagues examined whether the Decision-Aid...
MedicalXpress
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
MedicalXpress
Late-onset meningitis identified in 1 percent of extreme preemies
One percent of children born extremely preterm have late-onset meningitis (LOM), which is associated with an increased risk for death or neurodevelopmental impairment (NDI), according to a study published online Dec. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Jane E. Brumbaugh, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues reported...
MedicalXpress
Anti-inflammatory drugs commonly taken by children can cause alterations to dental enamel, study shows
A study conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil and described in an article published in the journal Scientific Reports shows that anti-inflammatory drugs commonly taken by children may be associated with dental enamel defects (DEDs) currently seen in about 20% of children worldwide. The authors,...
MedicalXpress
Antidepressant use, infection during pregnancy linked to neurodevelopmental disorders
Antidepressant use during pregnancy may combine with inflammation to heighten the risk of lifelong neurodevelopmental changes in babies' brains, such as those linked to autism, new research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine suggests. A team of UVA neuroscientists found that commonly used antidepressants known as selective serotonin...
MedicalXpress
Tiny patch could give diabetics painless glucose monitoring
University of Waterloo researchers are developing a new patch that would offer diabetics an affordable, accurate, pain-free, round-the-clock alternative to traditional tests that require pricking a finger for a blood sample every few hours. And to make it even more user-friendly, potentially life-saving readings from the patch would be transmitted...
MedicalXpress
Renal impairment linked to worse prognosis in IgD multiple myeloma
For patients with immunoglobulin D multiple myeloma (IgD MM), those with renal impairment (RI) have poorer prognosis and shorter median survival than those with no renal impairment (no-RI), according to a study published online Nov. 23 in Frontiers in Oncology. Ge Yan, from The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University...
