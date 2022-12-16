Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft

Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store.

The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said.

An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication.

Police said they watched the customer pick up the medication from the Pharmacy at Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Road on Nov. 4. He used the self-check out line for other items, and accidentally left the medication.

Martin used the same lane and took the bottle.

Martin was charged with third-degree misdemeanor theft of property. She was released from custody on Dec. 6 after posting $15,000 unsecured bail.

