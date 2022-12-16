ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAv7J_0jkvwAmZ00

Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store.

The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said.

An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication.

Police said they watched the customer pick up the medication from the Pharmacy at Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Road on Nov. 4. He used the self-check out line for other items, and accidentally left the medication.

Martin used the same lane and took the bottle.

Martin was charged with third-degree misdemeanor theft of property. She was released from custody on Dec. 6 after posting $15,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death

Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate man wanted on multiple felonies in Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man wanted for reportedly trying to run over a man who was holding an infant was picked up in Jersey Shore without incident after a day-long search on Friday by police. The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Daniel MacGill for several felonies stemming from a domestic incident on December 15. Police requested help from the public in locating the 23-year-old MacGill after he fled an area near the 800 block of Antes...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for person who keyed cars at lot

Wyalusing, Pa. — A vandal keyed two cars in the parking lot of an auto repair shop, police. State Police in Towanda were contacted on Dec. 7 after someone discovered the damage to the vehicles at Downtown Auto Center, 98 Marsh Street, in Wyalusing. A vandal scratched a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and 2015 Dodge Dart sometime between Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following day, according to Trooper Waylon Smith. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Smith at 570-265-2186.
WYALUSING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reports shed damage

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 63-year-old man reported a break-in at his shed in a rural part of Columbia County and now police are asking for the public's help in finding the culprit. The Myerstown man contacted State Police in Bloomsburg to report someone had damaged a shed he keeps in the woods north of Long Hollow Road in Beaver Township sometime between Sept. 11 and Nov. 4. The shed's doors, windows, and air vent were damaged. The doors are valued at $350, the windows at $400, and the air vent at $30. Anyone with information is asked to contact the barracks at 570-387-4261.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor accused of bilking homeowner

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof. Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre. Here's what court papers say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family

LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
LEWISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Faces Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Stemming from August Arrest

The arrest of a Pottsville man in August by Pennsylvania State Police has led to Federal Drug Trafficking charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 13, 2022, John Bartel, age 63, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Caregiver allegedly caught using elderly patient’s ATM card

Lock Haven, Pa. — A caregiver allegedly took a 71-year-old man’s ATM card and used it to withdraw money from his account. Kiah Nafessah Kimberly Burton, employed with an agency called Family Care, was confronted by Lock Haven Police on Nov. 28 about the incident. The 27-year-old Burton told police she "didn’t have two pennies," but denied taking the card. The elderly accuser received a text message from him bank...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
skooknews.com

Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a wanted man from Ashland. According to Schuylkill County Detectives, Tanner James Manhart, 27, is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on November 15, 2022, for a status conference.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment

Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men return to the scene of their alleged crime, one arrested

Sayre, Pa. — A property manager identified two men sitting in a hotel’s business area as the same ones who stole a television a few weeks prior. David Ronald Kithcart and a unidentified male with him told officers they were waiting for a friend at the Best Western in Sayre. Neither man could identify the friend. Officers took both the 30-year-old Kithcart and the unidentified male into custody. ...
SAYRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Series of break-ins leads to same man

State College, Pa. — Two different home break-ins in State College point to one suspect, according to police. Between Nov. 21 and 23 police allege John Lynn Weaver entered two homes in State College without permission. One family saw an unwanted guest on a surveillance video and another woman came home to find a man inside her bedroom. On Nov. 21, Officer Garrett Toothman was contacted by a family who...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly threatens woman's life with a gun to her head

Sayre, Pa. — A man leaned into a vehicle and pointed a gun at the head of a woman before threatening to kill her. Nicholas James Bostwick cocked the weapon just prior to making the threat, police said. The woman, who has two kids with Bostwick, recorded the incident on her phone. Bostwick could be heard and seen on the video making several threats to the woman. ...
SAYRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession

Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman struck and killed in Columbia County

BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy