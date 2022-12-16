James Gunn intends to include "lesser known characters" in his new DC cinematic universe

James Gunn has outlined further plans for his new DC cinematic universe – including the use of "lesser known characters."

"We'll be focusing on the most well-known and some lesser known characters simultaneously," Gunn wrote on Twitter in reply to a fan asking whether the co-CEO of DC Studios "intend[s] to make projects about minor characters."

Gunn has teased several characters via images on his Twitter profile in recent weeks – with perhaps the most obscure being Mister Terrific , a genius and whizz with technology. The character appeared in CW’s Arrow played by Echo Kellum but has yet to make the leap to the big screen.

Lobo , a foul-mouthed intergalactic bounty hunter, has also been the subject of whispers among Gunn’s upcoming slate, with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa potentially lined up to take over the role .

It remains to be seen which heroes and villains Gunn will pluck from obscurity, but he has repeatedly assured fans that DC’s Big Two – Batman and Superman – remain at the forefront of his plans.

Batman will be a "big part" of the DCU, Gunn said on Twitter . He also denied reports that Robert Pattinson’s Batman would be folded into the DCU. The Guardians of the Galaxy director also reiterated that a new Superman movie – which he is currently writing – will focus on a younger Clark Kent but won’t be an origin story.

Some, however, have fallen by the wayside. Wonder Woman 3 is no more and Henry Cavill is officially out as Superman despite returning to the role for a cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene .

