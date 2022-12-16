Penguins Key to Stanley Cup Contention in 2023

The trade deadline is far off, but could the Pittsburgh Penguins already have their piece?

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins seven game winning streak has catapulted them up the standings and into the national spotlight as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins have shown they can win games in different ways over the past few weeks, a clear sign of a team that could succeed far into May. While that is still a long way off, one key to postseason success may have already happened.

Every year, contending teams search for a player that can elevate their team from being a playoff team to a cup contender in the chase for hockey's greatest prize. That usually occurs on or around the annual trade deadline, scheduled for March 3rd.

However, the Penguins may have already acquired their "missing piece", and currently have him on the roster.

This team is far from the finished product we'll see heading into the final stages of the season, but with the state of the NHL's trade market, there may not be another big addition coming this season.

The Penguins sit four points out of the Metropolitan Division lead with a week until the Christmas break. Their recent play resembles a team battling in the postseason, and the key to success this season is already making a difference.

