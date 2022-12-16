ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Announces Multi-Year Orders for Key Magnetic Confinement Fusion Technologies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoduv_0jkvvnyZ00

HANAU, Germany & BERGISCH GLADBACH, Germany & CARTERET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced that its Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) division, and majority-owned RI Research Instruments GmbH (RI) have received multi-year contracts to supply key technology components for major fusion projects in Europe and Asia, together valued at approximately $50 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005290/en/

Inner-Vertical Target prototype produced by Bruker’s majority-owned Research Instruments, Germany. ©RI

Though still in the research phase, magnetic confinement fusion holds promise as a clean, abundant, sustainable, efficient and safe energy source. Gigawatt fusion power may become a future key baseload technology to complement renewable, but inherently variable solar, wind and off-shore wind power, which all require very significantly more land-use.

Future fusion power plants could replace carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuel plants, as well as nuclear fission reactors that generate long-lived radioactive waste. BEST and RI have a long history of providing advanced technologies to tokamak and stellerator magnetic confinement fusion projects. Many experts expect magnetic confinement fusion to lead to viable fusion power plants several decades before inertial confinement laser ignition may some day become useable for meaningful fusion power generation for the grid.

Following successful prototype demonstration, RI signed a multi-year contract for Inner Vertical Targets (IVTs) with Fusion for Energy (F4E), the EU organization responsible for Europe’s contribution to ITER - the biggest international experiment to test the potential of fusion energy through magnetic confinement. IVTs are modules of the 54 cassettes, and part of the ITER divertor , which is designed to withstand extreme plasma heat loads.

After many years of development of novel, high-current density, metallic RRP® (rod-restack process) superconductors for high-energy physics accelerator magnets, e.g. for the high-luminosity upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, and for use in high-field NMR magnets, BEST recently received a large order for these next-generation RRP superconductors for a new tokamak fusion project in Asia. Unlike high-temperature superconductor (HTS) YBCO tapes, robust RRP® wire can now be manufactured in large-scale, industrialized processes at volumes of thousands of kms at two advanced Bruker superconductor factories in the US and in Germany.

For more information on the ITER Diverter technology: https://fusionforenergy.europa.eu/news/europe-to-start-manufacturing-a-series-of-inner-vertical-targets/

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life-science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. Please visit www.bruker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005290/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Justin Ward

Sr. Director Investor Relations & Corporate Development

T: +1 (978) 663–3660, ext. 1479

E:Investor.Relations@bruker.com

KEYWORD: GERMANY EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE RESEARCH SCIENCE

SOURCE: Bruker Corporation

PUB: 12/16/2022 09:47 AM/DISC: 12/16/2022 09:47 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

ADS-TEC Energy Establishes First North American Site for Its Ultra-Fast Charging Technology in Auburn, Alabama

NÜRTINGEN, Germany & AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. The company expects its new site in the United States to be fully functional by 2024, expanding ADS-TEC Energy’s manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S. ADS-TEC Energy plans invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs in the coming years associated with the new site, which will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005517/en/ ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. (Photo: Business Wire)
AUBURN, AL
Daily Mail

Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars

Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
The Associated Press

Explosion tears through Russian gas pipeline during repairs

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion during repairs on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair work. Three repair workers were killed and one was injured by the blast, which sent a huge plume of burning gas skyward, regional authorities said. The pipeline that originates at a gas field in Siberia and crosses Ukraine along its way to Europe is one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to the EU. Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said in televised remarks that it wasn’t immediately clear how long it would take to fix the section of the pipeline cut by the explosion. The regional branch of Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant, Gazprom, said volumes of gas transit weren’t affected by the blast as supplies were rerouted along parallel lines.
The Associated Press

Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won’t finish the rules that govern where battery minerals and parts have to be sourced until sometime in March. As a result, it appears that buyers of EVs assembled in North America with batteries made in the U.S., Canada or Mexico will be eligible for a full $7,500 tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. The act calls for the batteries’ minerals and parts to also come from North America in order to get the full tax break, but that provision has been temporarily put on hold. The auto industry is watching the situation closely, but it could cause a rush to dealers because most, if not all EVs aren’t expected to qualify for the full credit when the rules are all in place.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Welsh goods exports higher than before Covid pandemic

Welsh goods exports are now higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest provisional figures. Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said exports were £19.4bn for the year ending September 2022. That means they were up more than a third on the previous year and £1.7bn above the level in...
TechCrunch

Design and implement a content governance system to increase ROI

That’s where content governance comes in. It involves taking a systematic approach to measuring your current content’s status and actively guiding content creation to achieve your stated goals, such as increasing sign-ups for a newsletter or increasing conversion rates. Content governance systems take the key elements of a style guide and content strategy and turn them into even more thorough, usable and holistic frameworks for your entire company. It goes beyond strategy, using AI and NLP to generate actionable advice on how to improve content.
The Next Web

3 nightmare interviews for software developers

This article was originally published on .cult by Nadya Primak. .cult is a Berlin-based community platform for developers. We write about all things career-related, make original documentaries, and share heaps of other untold developer stories from around the world. The tech industry is not known for having great interviewing processes....
The Associated Press

Momentus Announces Second Services Agreement with CUAVA

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced an agreement with the Australian Research Council Training Centre for CubeSats, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and their Applications (CUAVA) for the transportation of the Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat to low-Earth orbit in October 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005836/en/ Illustration of Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat in space. Photo Credit: CUAVA
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy