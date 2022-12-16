McLain's 31 points leads Chiefs past Hancock County

The Cherokee Chiefs lead from early in the first quarter and came away with a 66-53 win over the Hancock County Indians Monday night. Colton McLain score 16 points in the first quarter to help put the Chiefs up 19-11.

The Chiefs led comfortably the rest of the way but couldn’t put the determined Indians completely away. The game was very physical and there was some chippiness. There was a parade to the free throw line, with the Chiefs taking 35 and the Indians 17.

Colton McLain finished with 31 points to lead the Chiefs. Will Price had 21. Other Chiefs who scored were Joey Henley and Bryce Elliot (4 each) and Lofton Hayes and Parker Travis (2 points each).

Mason Wallen led the Indians with 15 points while big man Chandler Ferguson had 14 in limited minutes due to foul trouble.

The loss dropped the Indians to 1-9, and for a day the Chiefs record was above .500 at 4-3.

Tuesday loss at Chuckey-Doak

The Chief’s record went back to .500 with a Tuesday night lost on the road to 11-1 Chuckey Doak 79-56.

The Black Knights held a 26-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Colton McLain led the Chiefs (4-4) with 14 points, while Bryce Elliott and Will Price each scred 13. Cadin Tulock led the Black Knights with 19 points.

The Chiefs tip off against Happy Valley Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cherokee in the first round of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash invitational.

All photos by Randy Ball.