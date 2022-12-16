ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO