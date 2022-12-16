ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WJLA

SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

2 armed suspects wanted after carjacking at Riverdale Park drive-thru ATM

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Prince George's County are looking for two suspects after a carjacking at a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM last week. On Dec. 12, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray in color AUDI sedan bearing stolen DC tags GS5261 carjacked a 2016 Toyota Highlander bearing MD tags 6DY0554, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
WJLA

Montgomery Co. police respond to anti-Semitic graffiti at Bethesda high school

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a Bethesda high school. Police became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard, police said. MCPD responded...
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
WJLA

Llama drama! Fairfax County Animal Shelter seeks owner of stray llama

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

