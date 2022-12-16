Read full article on original website
SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Calvert County Sheriff's deputy, suspect both wounded after 130-mph pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It was Saturday night at about 9:30 when a Calvert County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a car over just north of Dunkirk on Rt 4. When that car took off the deputies chased, reporting speeds over 130 miles an hour. And then shots were...
Police address weekend scare at Tysons Corner Center mall: 'no shots fired', 2 in custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is learning more about what some shoppers described as a scary scene Sunday night at Tysons Corner Center, with the mall evacuated amid a large police response. Fairfax County Police say there was a lot of "misinformation" being shared, including inaccurate social media...
Shooting in Takoma Park leaves man in critical condition, 2 suspects in custody
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Takoma Park Sunday afternoon. Two suspects in the shooting are in custody, Takoma Park Police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue at...
2 armed suspects wanted after carjacking at Riverdale Park drive-thru ATM
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Prince George's County are looking for two suspects after a carjacking at a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM last week. On Dec. 12, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray in color AUDI sedan bearing stolen DC tags GS5261 carjacked a 2016 Toyota Highlander bearing MD tags 6DY0554, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.
Police searching for 2 suspects after attempted break-in of ATM in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is trying to track down suspects who are accused of attempting to break into an ATM in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank at the 3800 block of 12th Street NE. MPD said...
DC police investigating a homicide in Adams Morgan; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a homicide that happened in Adams Morgan early Saturday morning. MPD officials confirmed Saturday night that they believe a fight between the suspect and victim happened before the shooting. Officers were dispatched at around 1:20 a.m. to...
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
Judge rules suspect in Shell gas station clerk shooting 'not competent' to stand trial
WHITE OAK, Md. (7News) — The man accused of fatally shooting a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend whose body was found in a White Oak, Md. apartment appeared in court Monday. On Monday a Montgomery County judge ruled Torrey Moore, 31, not competent to stand trial, and...
Montgomery Co. police respond to anti-Semitic graffiti at Bethesda high school
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a Bethesda high school. Police became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard, police said. MCPD responded...
Critical missing: Herndon police looking for 10-year-old girl with 'medical concerns'
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — UPDATE: Lillian Robertson has been found and is safe, Herndon Police report. The Herndon Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl who police have deemed, "critical due to medical concerns." Lillian Robertson was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Charles...
Residents escape uninjured from Fairfax Co. house fire, officials say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Residents of a Fairfax County single-story home escaped without injury after their home caught on fire late Monday night, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said. Just after 4 a.m., fire offcials tweeted that crews were on the scene of a house fire...
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
Llama drama! Fairfax County Animal Shelter seeks owner of stray llama
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
Amazon, Washington Commanders Legends surprise Md. education center with $25,000
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Amazon, Washington Commanders Legends and a small business in the D.C. area teamed up Tuesday morning to surprise SKC Early Education Centers in Prince George's County with a generous donation. The daycare center received a $25,000 donation. Washington Legends Vernon Davis, Chris Baker,...
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
Northern Virginia leaders say 'no' to Gov. Youngkin's push to end vehicle tax
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — This year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law allowing local governments to stop charging Virginians an annual tax on their vehicles. The new law came at a time when used car values skyrocketed – accelerating car tax bills. 7News on Your Side...
Parents, students of Duke Ellington School protest 'DCPS's potential hostile takeover'
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dozens of parents and students of Duke Ellington School of the Arts protested outside the D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee’s office Tuesday morning. The protest was held before a closed-door meeting between DCPS and Duke Ellington school officials. The school community says they...
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
