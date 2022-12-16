ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knv2q_0jkvvU9e00

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau.

“It’s one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of our veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” he said.

The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

Beau Biden, the president’s elder son, served as a major in the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015, and the president has suggested that exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq may have been the cause.

“I’m no doctor but it’s pretty clear a lot of guys and women are getting sick,” Biden said.

One time, he said, “I remember Beau calling and saying I collapsed on a run.”

Biden said every time he passes the National Guard facility, he gets “a little bit of a lump in my throat.”

As he started his speech, the president said his wife, first Lady Jill Biden, warned him, “Joe, don’t get emotional.”

“Not that I ever get emotional,” joked Biden, who is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The legislation, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was passed by Congress after years of advocacy by veterans.

It became the source of controversy in July when Republicans blocked its advance in the Senate, leading to demonstrations on Capitol Hill.

Biden said he made it clear to Congress that “if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on a holy war, not a joke.”

In addition to the screenings, the law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume that some respiratory illnesses and cancers are connected to burn pits. This allows veterans to receive disability benefits without needing to prove direct causation.

Before the law, about three-quarters of disability claims involving burn pit exposure were denied by the government.

“Why should the burden be on the victim?” Biden said.

Biden was introduced by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del. He’s the last Vietnam-era veteran in the Senate, having served as a naval flight officer in Southeast Asia.

“To put it bluntly, this bill is going to save lives,” Carper said. “A lot of them.”

___

Megerian reported from Washington.

Comments / 497

.....??
5d ago

Is that the one that gave us free choice on where to go and he took it away, or is this the one where he sends us back to the VA for long waits and no treatment?!?!?!

Reply(53)
224
AmericanTruths
5d ago

Don’t be fooled by that old fool. He talks the talk, but doesn’t walk the walk. He will also deny ever saying anything. 🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply(23)
177
debbie
4d ago

I am a veteran with a service connected disability and this gives me nothing. It's only a certain number with certain conditions so they can stop the gaslighting any time.

Reply(16)
78
Related
Colorado Newsline

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KANSAS STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Engadget

Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans

President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
Tom Handy

President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.
The Hill

What the data actually say about assault weapons

President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
TEXAS STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
The Hill

House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall…
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy