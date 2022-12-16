ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 19

Vanessa Glover
4d ago

I figured that was a slap on the wrist if that was anyone else that bond would've been so high until that person would've had to stay in jail until their court date

Reply
12
james Allen
4d ago

I guess because of her family connections in community she got a huge helping hand from the judicial system. I guess its true that the other side has thier own system looking out for them. Good thing Momma was connected......

Reply
8
Dachaundra Mosley
2d ago

My heart goes out to her mother. I hope she doesn't blame herself for her child's actions. May God give her strength during this time

Reply
3
Related
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSAV News 3

1 arrested on multiple charges after pursuit in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a man has been taken into custody after a brief pursuit at Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Drive on December 17. Tommie Lee Gill Jr., 27 was in a vehicle with an unknown male when they stopped in the road where Gill’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How

The largest dogfighting ring is SC history was taken down - let's take a look at how it happened.Photo byASPCA. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
CBS 42

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy