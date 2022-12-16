Kentucky State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a Clay County crash. Troopers say the crash shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours Thursday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Investigators say a tractor-trailer was traveling west on the Parkway and crossed over the center line hitting a pickup truck. Two people, 45-year-old William Collins of Emmalena and 22-year-old Tanner Reisig of Paint Lick, were killed in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 53-year-old John Carr of Gray, was flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries. Collins and Reisig were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO