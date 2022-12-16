Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Washington Examiner
Exactly which restaurants are kicking out gay people, Mr. Biden?
For a president who was so adamantly opposed to spreading misinformation, Joe Biden certainly doesn't have any reservations about doing it himself. It's a recurring habit, especially when he wants to advance his political agenda. Such was the case last week at the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act.
Washington Examiner
Biden's border policies slammed as 'joke' by Republican who flipped blue district
Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) thinks President Joe Biden's immigration policies are a "joke" as border policy Title 42 is expected to end on Wednesday. De La Cruz, who flipped her Texas border district's seat red for the first time ever, told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview that Biden could not know how to deal with the border crisis without visiting the border.
Washington Examiner
Air safety falls victim to Biden’s immigration disaster
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland. A bomb, planted by Libyan terrorists, killed all 270 people aboard. Two days later, I boarded flight 103, one of maybe 30 passengers. Hardly a word was spoken for the entire trip. None of us wanted to fly, but I was a broke student and wanted to be home for Christmas. This is like yesterday to me.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Washington Examiner
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Bills from Republican senators, including McConnell himself, will be "dead on arrival"...
Washington Examiner
A crowded field is Trump’s only hope of beating DeSantis
There seem to be two separate worlds when it comes to 2024 Republican primary polling. In one world, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is up 56% to 33% over former President Donald Trump in Suffolk University’s poll and 47% to 42% in YouGov’s poll. In the other world, Trump is up 45% to 30% in Politico’s poll and 55% to 25% in Emerson College’s poll.
Washington Examiner
'It's all in jeopardy': McCarthy says GOP opponents of House speaker bid have not budged
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned that the Republicans opposing his speakership bid have not budged, accusing the group of placing the party's ability to govern the next Congress "in jeopardy." McCarthy, who currently lacks the 218 votes necessary to secure the speaker's gavel next month, appeared to raise...
Washington Examiner
Trump taxes: Boxes of documents seen being wheeled into House committee room ahead of meeting
Committee staffers were seen rolling several boxes of documents into the House Ways and Means Committee room ahead of a meeting on former President Donald Trump's tax documents. The committee will decide on Tuesday whether to release Trump's tax returns publicly after years spent trying to obtain them. The six...
Washington Examiner
As Title 42 ends, 68% of people want immigrants to 'Remain in Mexico'
The Supreme Court may have thrown the end of Title 42’s role as an immigration enforcement tool in doubt Monday night, but there is no doubt about what voters want to see happen at the southern border: stricter border enforcement policies. Asked by Harvard University if they thought illegal...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tucker Carlson asked to choose Trump or DeSantis for president in 2024
Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he’s “not endorsing anybody” before the Republican primary in the 2024 presidential race. “I’m not endorsing anybody. I have no idea what’s going to happen in the Republican primary,” Carlson said Saturday at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.
Washington Examiner
US conversations with Kremlin on Paul Whelan remain ongoing, White House says
The Biden administration is continuing conversations with their Russian counterparts regarding former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, deemed by Washington as wrongfully detained. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden made the decision to secure Brittney Griner's freedom from Russian detention in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer, but Whelan, whom the Russians accused of espionage despite his denial of the charges, was not included in the swap.
Washington Examiner
The new Republican-controlled House should investigate the 2020 summer riots
Jan. 6 is in the news a lot and portrayed as an unforgivable act that must never occur again. Many people, including left-wing politicians, pundits, and even social media users, repeatedly condemn the attacks even almost two years later. And all of it is true. The Capitol riot was an abhorrent event. Yet, I noticed a recurring pattern that while many bemoan the destruction of Jan. 6, these same people ignore the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots from 2020. And, not only are these rioters ignored, they are even celebrated, such as in Washington D.C., where they painted a street with a BLM mural. It's a disgusting double standard and something that must immediately change.
Washington Examiner
The Left’s new worries about an ‘imperial court’ are risible
For the Left, judges are “imperial” only when the judges reach non-leftist results. For decades, the Left and its house organ, the New York Times, belittled conservatives for worrying about judges who aggregate too much power. Now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority, the New York Times’s Adam Liptak joins fellow leftists who suddenly worry that, yes, judges have too much power.
Washington Examiner
What's in, and out, of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
Appropriators unveiled a $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 spending bill early Tuesday morning, a measure lawmakers are scrambling to pass before government funding runs out on Friday. The so-called omnibus covers the dozen annual spending bills for every federal agency. It provides $858 billion in defense funding and $772.5 billion for...
Washington Examiner
McConnell lays blame for Jan. 6 at Trump's feet: 'The entire nation knows who is responsible'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took a major dig at former President Donald Trump, implicitly blaming him for the Jan. 6 riot. “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations," McConnell said when asked about the findings of the Jan. 6 committee.
Washington Examiner
Government cannot fix Twitter when government is the problem
For the last half-decade, Republicans have begun to join Democrats in their crusade to discipline and punish Big Tech. While the intentions vary — each side simply wants the others' speech banned — the conclusions are largely the same: corporations such as Facebook and YouTube are too corrupt to be so influential, and as a result, the government has a responsibility to regulate the most popular social media platforms.
Washington Examiner
New House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries picks Suzan DelBene as DCCC chair
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the incoming House minority leader, has tapped Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) to serve as the head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm in the next cycle. The New York Democrat announced his decision on Tuesday, noting that Democrats fell “just a few seats short” of...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee: What's ahead for Trump criminal referrals at DOJ
All eyes are on the Department of Justice after the House Jan. 6 committee made criminal referrals related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election, recommendations that were seen by legal experts as a symbolic but powerful message to federal prosecutors. In likely its final public...
Comments / 0