ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Washington Examiner

Exactly which restaurants are kicking out gay people, Mr. Biden?

For a president who was so adamantly opposed to spreading misinformation, Joe Biden certainly doesn't have any reservations about doing it himself. It's a recurring habit, especially when he wants to advance his political agenda. Such was the case last week at the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act.
Washington Examiner

Biden's border policies slammed as 'joke' by Republican who flipped blue district

Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) thinks President Joe Biden's immigration policies are a "joke" as border policy Title 42 is expected to end on Wednesday. De La Cruz, who flipped her Texas border district's seat red for the first time ever, told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview that Biden could not know how to deal with the border crisis without visiting the border.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Air safety falls victim to Biden’s immigration disaster

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland. A bomb, planted by Libyan terrorists, killed all 270 people aboard. Two days later, I boarded flight 103, one of maybe 30 passengers. Hardly a word was spoken for the entire trip. None of us wanted to fly, but I was a broke student and wanted to be home for Christmas. This is like yesterday to me.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

A crowded field is Trump’s only hope of beating DeSantis

There seem to be two separate worlds when it comes to 2024 Republican primary polling. In one world, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is up 56% to 33% over former President Donald Trump in Suffolk University’s poll and 47% to 42% in YouGov’s poll. In the other world, Trump is up 45% to 30% in Politico’s poll and 55% to 25% in Emerson College’s poll.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

'It's all in jeopardy': McCarthy says GOP opponents of House speaker bid have not budged

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned that the Republicans opposing his speakership bid have not budged, accusing the group of placing the party's ability to govern the next Congress "in jeopardy." McCarthy, who currently lacks the 218 votes necessary to secure the speaker's gavel next month, appeared to raise...
Washington Examiner

As Title 42 ends, 68% of people want immigrants to 'Remain in Mexico'

The Supreme Court may have thrown the end of Title 42’s role as an immigration enforcement tool in doubt Monday night, but there is no doubt about what voters want to see happen at the southern border: stricter border enforcement policies. Asked by Harvard University if they thought illegal...
Washington Examiner

US conversations with Kremlin on Paul Whelan remain ongoing, White House says

The Biden administration is continuing conversations with their Russian counterparts regarding former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, deemed by Washington as wrongfully detained. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden made the decision to secure Brittney Griner's freedom from Russian detention in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer, but Whelan, whom the Russians accused of espionage despite his denial of the charges, was not included in the swap.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

The new Republican-controlled House should investigate the 2020 summer riots

Jan. 6 is in the news a lot and portrayed as an unforgivable act that must never occur again. Many people, including left-wing politicians, pundits, and even social media users, repeatedly condemn the attacks even almost two years later. And all of it is true. The Capitol riot was an abhorrent event. Yet, I noticed a recurring pattern that while many bemoan the destruction of Jan. 6, these same people ignore the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots from 2020. And, not only are these rioters ignored, they are even celebrated, such as in Washington D.C., where they painted a street with a BLM mural. It's a disgusting double standard and something that must immediately change.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The Left’s new worries about an ‘imperial court’ are risible

For the Left, judges are “imperial” only when the judges reach non-leftist results. For decades, the Left and its house organ, the New York Times, belittled conservatives for worrying about judges who aggregate too much power. Now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority, the New York Times’s Adam Liptak joins fellow leftists who suddenly worry that, yes, judges have too much power.
Washington Examiner

What's in, and out, of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill

Appropriators unveiled a $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 spending bill early Tuesday morning, a measure lawmakers are scrambling to pass before government funding runs out on Friday. The so-called omnibus covers the dozen annual spending bills for every federal agency. It provides $858 billion in defense funding and $772.5 billion for...
Washington Examiner

Government cannot fix Twitter when government is the problem

For the last half-decade, Republicans have begun to join Democrats in their crusade to discipline and punish Big Tech. While the intentions vary — each side simply wants the others' speech banned — the conclusions are largely the same: corporations such as Facebook and YouTube are too corrupt to be so influential, and as a result, the government has a responsibility to regulate the most popular social media platforms.
Washington Examiner

New House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries picks Suzan DelBene as DCCC chair

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the incoming House minority leader, has tapped Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) to serve as the head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm in the next cycle. The New York Democrat announced his decision on Tuesday, noting that Democrats fell “just a few seats short” of...
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee: What's ahead for Trump criminal referrals at DOJ

All eyes are on the Department of Justice after the House Jan. 6 committee made criminal referrals related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election, recommendations that were seen by legal experts as a symbolic but powerful message to federal prosecutors. In likely its final public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy