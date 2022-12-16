Read full article on original website
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
MetalNRG Says Chairman Christopher Latilla-Campbell Bought 10.6Mln Co's Ordinary Shares At £0.0008 Per Share
* METALNRG: NOTIFIED BY CHAIRMAN CHRISTOPHER LATILLA-CAMPBELL THAT HE BOUGHT 10.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH IN CO'S CAPITAL AT £0.0008 PER SHARE
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
Genmin Says Receives A$7.9 Mln Cash Following Completion Of Placement
* RECEIVES A$7.9 MILLION CASH FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT. * ISSUED 39.5 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.20 PER SHARE
Australia's APRA Says Grants Authority To ANZ As Non-Operating Holding Co
* APRA GRANTS AUTHORITY TO ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AS A NON-OPERATING HOLDING COMPANY
RingCentral - To Record Non-Cash Asset Write-Down Charge Of Substantially All Of Remaining Prepaid Sales Commission Balance Of Up To About $160 Million For 2022 - Filing
* RINGCENTRAL-TO RECORD NON-CASH ASSET WRITE-DOWN CHARGE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING PREPAID SALES COMMISSION BALANCE OF UP TO ABOUT $160 MILLION FOR 2022. * RINGCENTRAL-EXPECTS TO TAKE WRITE DOWN OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CO’S HOLDINGS OF AVAYA’S PREFERRED STOCK OF ABOUT $28.9 MILLION.
Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks were trying to get into a festive mood on Wednesday and managed small gains, with even Japan's Nikkei lifting off a two-month low it hit following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields. MSCI's broadest index of...
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
The Foschini Group Expands Sneaker Factory Footprint With Street Fever Acquisition
* EXPANDS SNEAKER FACTORY FOOTPRINT WITH STREET FEVER ACQUISITION. * ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, 114 STREET FEVER STORES & THEIR LEASES WILL BE TAKEN OVER BY TFG
