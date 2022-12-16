Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Christmas Bird Counts conducted in Sheridan, Big Horn and Johnson Counties
The Bighorn Audubon Society has reported that the Christmas Bird Counts began this past weekend. According to the National Audubon Society, conservation was in its beginning stages during the late 1800s, and many observers and scientists were becoming concerned about declining bird populations. Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition—a “Christmas Bird Census” that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. Since that time, the Christmas Bird Count has become an annual tradition and service with thousands of volunteers braving freezing temperatures to count birds throughout the nation.
Sheridan Media
Council Approves the Hiring of Three Additional Firefighters
The Sheridan City Council approved a resolution Monday night authorizing City Administrator Stu McRae to hire three additional firefighters. Fire Chief Gary Harnish said one of the reasons they need more personnel is due to the population growth Sheridan has recently experienced. The Council gave third and final reading approval...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County’s Unemployment Rate Decreased In November 2022; Johnson County Increased
Although the unemployment rate in Wyoming increased in November, winter seasonal jobs helped make sure the rate didn’t go up by much. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November. It was 4.0% in November of 2021.
KTVQ translator in Sheridan, Wyo. viewing area back in service
KTVQ is back on the air in Sheridan. If you have not done a channel scan since we went off, it should come right back on.
Sheridan Media
Commission to Adopt Revised Emergency Operations Plan
Sheridan County’s Commissioners will consider adopting the revised Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan during their regular meeting Tuesday. The plan, according to the county website, describes the county’s Emergency Management program to cope with hazards that threaten the county. It describes the concept of operations for the response to disasters or emergencies of such scope requiring implementation of this plan, and delineates the roles and responsibility of agencies and organizations responsible for the protection of people and property.
Sheridan Media
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County
Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
Sheridan Media
Another NLI for a Sheridan High School Senior / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Wednesday night / Broncs at Rams Christmas
LADY BRONC NLI – Sheridan Lady Bronc Nora Butler has signed her letter of intent, to join the track and field team at South Dakota state university. Earlier this year she placed 6th in the shot put and 7th in the discus at the outdoor state track and field meet, she says she chose SDSU because it has the two things that she’s looking for in a university.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: December 18th, 2022
These are the standings as of December 18th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are from Thursday, January 5th through Saturday, January 7th at Cheyenne (opponents TBA). Big Horn’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 5th vs. Pine...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan High School Wrestling Results: December 16-17, 2022
Sheridan competed at a meet in Gillette, while Tongue River was at Wright. The next scheduled meets for both teams are on Friday and Saturday, January 6-7 at Douglas. Waiting for results. Check back later.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – The Sheridan high school basketball teams dropped games with Buffalo Friday, Saturday the Lady Broncs lost against Cody while the Broncs played well and beat Cody. Lady Broncs Head coach Ryan Sullivan said the Cody girls have a very good team and they...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming And Diving Results: December 16-17, 2022
Sheridan competed at a pair of meets at Kelly Walsh during the weekend, ahead of the winter break. The next scheduled swim meet is the Sheridan Pre-Invite on Friday, January 6 and the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday, January 7. Kelly Walsh Pre-Invite – Friday, December 16 (no team scores):
