Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
The hotel Monroe groundbreaking event
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. The BBB explains the merchandise rules for online shopping. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies. Updated: 19 hours ago. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies.
City of Monroe announces holiday office closure and trash/transit schedule
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces all City of Monroe facilities will be closed: City of Monroe facilities will also be closed: The holiday trash schedule will be as follows: The Monroe Transit System will halt bus services: The Monroe Transit System will also halt bus services:
Bastrop Police Department requesting help identifying the owner of a vehicle used in a homicide
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph below. On November 17, 2022, a homicide occurred on Gibbs Street in Bastrop, Louisiana, involving the vehicle. If you have any information about the vehicle above or the homicide, you […]
Two men break into West Monroe sober living facility while intoxicated, police confirm
According to witnesses, Hill allegedly entered the sober living facility through a window.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Union tornado categorized as EF-3 strength
The National Weather Service has completed its survey of the tornado that ripped a nine-mile long swath through Union Parish last Tuesday evening. The NWS determined the tornado reached peak wind speeds of 140 miles per hour. Fourteen injuries occurred in Union Parish with no known fatalities. The EF-3 tornado tore a path from Lake D’arbonne to a point 9.1 miles northeast of Farmerville in 11 minutes. At points, the width of the destruction was 500 yards.
kalb.com
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.
KNOE TV8
Symbolic groundbreaking of downtown Hotel Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Dec. 19, officials “broke ground” on the first hotel downtown Monroe has seen in decades. The project began almost 9 years ago when State Representative Michael Echols and his family purchased the two historic buildings. They plan to fully reconstruct the inside...
cenlanow.com
Police arrest Ouachita Parish man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid for food with a fake dollar bill and left with a male, later identified as Christopher Ashley, in a vehicle.
KNOE TV8
Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “Hopefully, they’ll remember this part of their life growing up, and it kinda is a pay-it-forward to they’ll do the same thing when they get up in years,” says store director of Academy Jeff Woods. On December 16, 2022, the West...
cenlanow.com
“I’ll give you something you can’t dodge”: Monroe man accused of attempting to stab roommate with kitchen knife
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 7:10 AM, on December 19, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Parkwood Drive. Once at the scene, police learned that the victim and his roommate, 27-year-old Daniel S. Ross, were in a physical altercation. During the altercation, Ross...
FEMA trailers arrive at Lake D’arbonne State Park to house tornado victims
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake D’arbonne State Park has received trailers provided by FEMA to help house Union Parish residents affected by Tuesday’s deadly tornado. So far 30 trailers have been provided from South Louisiana that can house anywhere from 1-5 people. These trailers are the same ones that are used to house victims of […]
cenlanow.com
Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La. According to deputies, they located a disabled male victim in his 40s. The victim was pronounced...
2 Monroe women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
KNOE TV8
City of West Monroe hosts ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony at Hasley Cemetery
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People around the country celebrated ‘Wreaths Across America’ on Saturday. ‘Wreaths Across America’ is a day where wreath-laying ceremonies are held at cemeteries and memorial sites to honor and show appreciation to veterans that have passed on. The City of West Monroe...
How to prepare your pipes for cold weather
RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)- Temperatures in the Arklamiss are expected to be below average for this time of year. It’s important that homeowners prepare properly to avoid costly damages caused by frozen pipes. Clint Farrar, manager of Meaux’s plumbing, tells us what can happen if you don’t prepare accordingly. “Winter weather can cause ruptures in the […]
Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 19th
WEST MONROE, La. — (12/19/2022) Widespread showers are expected across the ArkLaMiss today, with most locations struggling to see highs in the mid 40s through the day. Dramatically colder air returns to the region later this week. An area of low pressure across the northern Gulf will be responsible...
Monroe man arrested for drug offenses; accused of biting authorities during arrest
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on […]
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
Comments / 0