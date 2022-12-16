ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

KNOE TV8

The hotel Monroe groundbreaking event

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. The BBB explains the merchandise rules for online shopping. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies. Updated: 19 hours ago. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Union tornado categorized as EF-3 strength

The National Weather Service has completed its survey of the tornado that ripped a nine-mile long swath through Union Parish last Tuesday evening. The NWS determined the tornado reached peak wind speeds of 140 miles per hour. Fourteen injuries occurred in Union Parish with no known fatalities. The EF-3 tornado tore a path from Lake D’arbonne to a point 9.1 miles northeast of Farmerville in 11 minutes. At points, the width of the destruction was 500 yards.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Symbolic groundbreaking of downtown Hotel Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Dec. 19, officials “broke ground” on the first hotel downtown Monroe has seen in decades. The project began almost 9 years ago when State Representative Michael Echols and his family purchased the two historic buildings. They plan to fully reconstruct the inside...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Police arrest Ouachita Parish man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid for food with a fake dollar bill and left with a male, later identified as Christopher Ashley, in a vehicle.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “Hopefully, they’ll remember this part of their life growing up, and it kinda is a pay-it-forward to they’ll do the same thing when they get up in years,” says store director of Academy Jeff Woods. On December 16, 2022, the West...
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La. According to deputies, they located a disabled male victim in his 40s. The victim was pronounced...
RUSTON, LA
WJTV 12

2 Monroe women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

How to prepare your pipes for cold weather

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)- Temperatures in the Arklamiss are expected to be below average for this time of year. It’s important that homeowners prepare properly to avoid costly damages caused by frozen pipes.  Clint Farrar, manager of Meaux’s plumbing, tells us what can happen if you don’t prepare accordingly. “Winter weather can cause ruptures in the […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, December 19th

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/19/2022) Widespread showers are expected across the ArkLaMiss today, with most locations struggling to see highs in the mid 40s through the day. Dramatically colder air returns to the region later this week. An area of low pressure across the northern Gulf will be responsible...
WEST MONROE, LA

