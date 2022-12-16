ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
CERES, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday morning. Officials say the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Haywood Street. It happened around 11:20 a.m. One male adult victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
seguintoday.com

California fugitive causes crash that injuries a pair of officers

(Guadalupe County) — A high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning has resulted in a vehicle crash which has left both a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper injured. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento has some of the highest rates of homeless individuals in country, report shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released thelatest data on homelessness across the nation. The data shows a .3% increase in overall homelessness since 2020. In total, 582,462 people experienced homelessness on any given night in January 2022. California had the highest number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night at 171,521. Of those, a total of 67.3% are unsheltered.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville Uber driver attacked by six passengers

ROSEVILLE -- Police have opened an investigation after six passengers attacked an Uber driver on Dec. 17.Officers say that the assault took place at around 6:15 p.m. near Douglas Boulevard.All of the drivers took off from the scene, but fortunately, the driver was treated at the scene. Police provided no description of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy