KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the retirement of Amanda Ray, 56. The...
KCRA.com
Watch: Videos show damage from 6.4 quake and aftershocks in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. — Here's a look at video footage from Ferndale and Eureka in Humboldt County aftera 6.4 quake shook parts of Northern California on Tuesday. Some of the footage shows a grocery store in Eureka where items were thrown off the shelves. Elsewhere in Eureka, Wendy Pickett's video...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
KCRA.com
1 hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday morning. Officials say the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Haywood Street. It happened around 11:20 a.m. One male adult victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers are...
KCRA.com
6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California: At least 2 hurt, 70K lose power, damage reported
FERNDALE, Calif. — A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and causing some damage to buildings and roads, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
seguintoday.com
California fugitive causes crash that injuries a pair of officers
(Guadalupe County) — A high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning has resulted in a vehicle crash which has left both a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper injured. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Turbulence rocks Hawaii flight, NorCal fog lingers, triple health threat for holiday travel
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento has some of the highest rates of homeless individuals in country, report shows
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released thelatest data on homelessness across the nation. The data shows a .3% increase in overall homelessness since 2020. In total, 582,462 people experienced homelessness on any given night in January 2022. California had the highest number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night at 171,521. Of those, a total of 67.3% are unsheltered.
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
KCRA.com
Man wounded in Sacramento shooting; lockdowns lifted at 2 nearby elementary schools
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Monday morning in south Sacramento. The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Laurie Way, Sacramento police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two elementary schools, Cesar Chavez and Edward Kemble,...
Roseville Uber driver attacked by six passengers
ROSEVILLE -- Police have opened an investigation after six passengers attacked an Uber driver on Dec. 17.Officers say that the assault took place at around 6:15 p.m. near Douglas Boulevard.All of the drivers took off from the scene, but fortunately, the driver was treated at the scene. Police provided no description of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
KCRA.com
Thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. The quake, recorded at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from...
KCRA.com
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
What to do if your car breaks down on the freeway, according to the CHP
Car trouble is always frustrating, but when your vehicle breaks down on the freeway it also can become a major safety issue.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
Comments / 0