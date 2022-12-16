Read full article on original website
Report raises question of hunting seals to save Washington salmon
(The Center Square) – What if the legal protection of marine mammals is actually hurting the Pacific Northwest salmon population? Could hunting seals and sea lions actually help the salmon population recover?. Those are questions a recent Washington State Academy of Sciences report attempts to answer. The report, prepared...
WSDA cries fowl as bird flu hits commercial livestock population
Some commercial livestock is being infected by contagious avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, according to the Washinton State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). There is “little to no risk” to the public at this time, the WSDA says. A “large operation reported high numbers of sudden death...
What to know about Washington state’s ‘tripledemic’
Should I be wearing a mask? How can I get a booster shot? We're answering your questions about COVID, RSV and the flu.
KXRO.com
Public advisory: WSDA says check your trees, wreathes for invasive species
Eric R. Day, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Bugwood.org. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) plant protection officials are asking Washington residents to check their trees, wreathes and other purchased winter greenery for invasive species. Last week WSDA confirmed elongate hemlock scale, Fiorinia externa, on out-of-state sourced holiday greenery.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
Chronicle
Washington Pot Sales Decline for First Time in the Decade Since Legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
KUOW
Deadly flu hits Washington's birds
Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
nbcrightnow.com
PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery
WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
kpug1170.com
Governor, AG pushing for tougher gun laws in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are putting heat on lawmakers to toughen the state’s gun laws. They are insisting that the legislature pass a ban on the sale of assault weapons and open the gun industry up to liability if its products are misused in Washington state.
610KONA
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
Washington Examiner
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?
Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WA Dems propose assault weapon ban, gun purchase permit
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced legislative proposals on Monday that would prohibit assault weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make gun sellers potentially liable for negligent sales in the state.
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
Flu continues to rise in Tri-Cities, with COVID also ticking up. Many school absences
Hospitals ERs and urgent care clinics have long wait times.
nwpb.org
Health department: ‘Now is the time to get vaccinated’
Officials at the Washington State Department of Health urge the public to get their updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shots and influenza vaccines as soon as possible. Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer at the department, said in a Tuesday news conference the state has seen an increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks related to respiratory viruses including influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
Chronicle
Lewis County-Based Adventure Medics Provides Emergency Care in Hard-to-Reach Places in Washington
ATVs, four-wheel-drive and chain saws aren’t typically associated with emergency medical response, but when someone is injured in a place that’s difficult to reach or is blocked off by fallen trees, first responders need a way to safely treat and transport the patient. That’s where Adventure Medics comes...
KOMO News
Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens
Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
