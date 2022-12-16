ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KXRO.com

Public advisory: WSDA says check your trees, wreathes for invasive species

Eric R. Day, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Bugwood.org. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) plant protection officials are asking Washington residents to check their trees, wreathes and other purchased winter greenery for invasive species. Last week WSDA confirmed elongate hemlock scale, Fiorinia externa, on out-of-state sourced holiday greenery.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Deadly flu hits Washington's birds

Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery

WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Governor, AG pushing for tougher gun laws in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are putting heat on lawmakers to toughen the state’s gun laws. They are insisting that the legislature pass a ban on the sale of assault weapons and open the gun industry up to liability if its products are misused in Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
ALASKA STATE
nwpb.org

Health department: ‘Now is the time to get vaccinated’

Officials at the Washington State Department of Health urge the public to get their updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shots and influenza vaccines as soon as possible. Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer at the department, said in a Tuesday news conference the state has seen an increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks related to respiratory viruses including influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens

Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

